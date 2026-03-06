D.J. Moore News: Ryan Wilson Details What’s Next for Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills After Big Trade

The offseason trade market has already started heating up, and one of the more surprising early moves involved the Chicago Bears sending wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills. The deal gives Buffalo another weapon for quarterback Josh Allen, while Chicago adds draft capital, most notably a 2026 second-round pick, to help reshape its roster around young quarterback Caleb Williams.

Advertisement

As analysts began breaking down the trade, Ryan Wilson detailed what both teams might do next as the draft approaches and free agency looms.

For Buffalo, the Moore trade answers a major offensive need, but it could also reshape their draft priorities. Wilson noted that it would be ironic if the Bills still targeted a wide receiver late in the first round after making such a splashy move.

“That would be pretty funny if they did… given that their first five picks last year were on the defensive side of the ball,” Wilson said. Instead, he believes Buffalo will likely pivot back toward rebuilding the defense with its first-round selection.

“I think they’d go back probably to defense now at the end of Round 1.”

The reasoning is simple: the Bills invested heavily in defense during the previous draft and now have addressed a major offensive weapon by acquiring Moore. With Allen’s receiving corps strengthened, reinforcing the defensive side of the roster could become the franchise’s top priority heading into the draft.

The Bears, meanwhile, face the challenge of replacing Moore’s production after sending away one of their most reliable offensive playmakers.

Wilson suggested Chicago may already be prepared for life without him. Late in the season, younger receivers began absorbing some of Moore’s snaps, and the team’s offensive structure started evolving.

“They started using Luther Bird more often late in the season. He started taking some of those reps from DJ Moore,” Wilson explained.

Chicago also expects improvement from younger pieces.

“We know Colston Lovell, their first-round pick last year, got better as the season went on.”

Because of that internal development, Wilson believes the Bears could prioritize defense first when the draft begins.

“I think you target an edge rusher in the bottom of the first round if you’re the Bears.”

A prospect like Akim Mazador could serve as the perfect complement to Montez Sweat, strengthening the pass rush. Chicago could then circle back to offense in the second round.

Wilson specifically pointed to Clemson receiver Antonio Williams as a potential fit.

“I love the way he plays. He’s a slot receiver, but he can also play outside.”

Beyond wide receiver, the Bears also face a significant offensive line question after center Drew Dalman announced his retirement. That could push the team to look for interior line help on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. Ultimately, the deal could end up benefiting both teams.

Buffalo gets an established playmaker in Moore to pair with Allen as it pushes for another deep playoff run. Chicago, meanwhile, gains flexibility, adding a valuable second-round pick and continuing its broader roster rebuild around Williams.