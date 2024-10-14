Dak Prescott Postgame Interview Today: Frustrated Cowboys QB Accepts He Has Got to Do Better

The fans know it. The Cowboys front office knows it. The entire league knows it. Dak Prescott has got to do better. Good thing, he knows it too.

The Cowboys were left embarrassed in their own home on Sunday. By the Lions, no less. After the concerning 47-9 loss, Prescott took accountability for the loss, saying,

“I don’t want to say I have to play perfect by any means, but I’ve got to play better, better than I did and close to [perfect]. Especially when you’re playing a team like that.”