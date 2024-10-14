mobile app bar

Dak Prescott Postgame Interview Today: Frustrated Cowboys QB Accepts He Has Got to Do Better

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Credit- Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The fans know it. The Cowboys front office knows it. The entire league knows it. Dak Prescott has got to do better. Good thing, he knows it too.

The Cowboys were left embarrassed in their own home on Sunday. By the Lions, no less. After the concerning 47-9 loss, Prescott took accountability for the loss, saying,

“I don’t want to say I have to play perfect by any means, but I’ve got to play better, better than I did and close to [perfect]. Especially when you’re playing a team like that.”

There’s not a single person in the Cowboys camp who doesn’t get any of the blame for tonight’s loss. But most of them are also not making $60 million a year.

The highest-paid quarterback in the league threw only 17 completions in 33 attempts for 178 yards and had no touchdowns to speak of. So, what is his plan for the upcoming bye week?

“Look in the mirror. Look in the mirror. Go watch these six games over the bye week. Take a few days off, reset, and be ready when we get back into that building Monday to refocus and do every single thing that you can to help this team.”

On the other side of this bye week are the 49ers. Sure, it is a depleted roster in San Fransisco and they haven’t been on top of their game, much like Dallas, but they’ve been their Achilles heel. So, if Dallas can’t lick its wound and come back with a vengeance in this bye week, the road ahead is going to be much more turbulent.

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

    x-icon

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

    Share this article