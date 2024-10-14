Dak Prescott Postgame Interview Today: Frustrated Cowboys QB Accepts He Has Got to Do Better

The fans know it. The Cowboys front office knows it. The entire league knows it. Dak Prescott has got to do better. Good thing, he knows it too.
Advertisement
The Cowboys were left embarrassed in their own home on Sunday. By the Lions, no less. After the concerning 47-9 loss, Prescott took accountability for the loss, saying,
“I don’t want to say I have to play perfect by any means, but I’ve got to play better, better than I did and close to [perfect]. Especially when you’re playing a team like that.”
There’s not a single person in the Cowboys camp who doesn’t get any of the blame for tonight’s loss. But most of them are also not making $60 million a year.
The highest-paid quarterback in the league threw only 17 completions in 33 attempts for 178 yards and had no touchdowns to speak of. So, what is his plan for the upcoming bye week?
“Look in the mirror. Look in the mirror. Go watch these six games over the bye week. Take a few days off, reset, and be ready when we get back into that building Monday to refocus and do every single thing that you can to help this team.”
On the other side of this bye week are the 49ers. Sure, it is a depleted roster in San Fransisco and they haven’t been on top of their game, much like Dallas, but they’ve been their Achilles heel. So, if Dallas can’t lick its wound and come back with a vengeance in this bye week, the road ahead is going to be much more turbulent.