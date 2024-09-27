Dak Prescott vs. Daniel Jones: Decoding Cowboys And Giants QBs’ Stats at TNF

In the “Thursday Night Football”matchup between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, veteran QB Dak Prescott helped Dallas with an efficient performance.

In the first half, Prescott completed 14 out of 16 passes for 164 yards and scored two touchdowns. Moving to the second half, the number increased to 22 of 27 passes for 221 yards.

This season, Dak evidently struggled to show up offensively and received enough criticism for it. However, responding to the naysayers, he took charge in today’s game—one such instance was when he showed composure by moving the ball and connecting with CeeDee Lamb for a 55-yard TD.

Moreover, as Dallas managed to score touchdowns twice in the first half despite the inconsistency in sustaining drives, Dak’s decision-making shone through.

Key Stats:

Completion Percentage : 81.5% (22 of 27)

81.5% (22 of 27) Passing Yards : 221 yards

221 yards Touchdowns : 2

2 Big Play : 55-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb

On the other hand, NY Giants QB Daniel Jones was equally efficient just like his NFC East foe. Jones completed 13 of 14 passes for 142 yards in the first half, which became 29 of 33 passes for 247 yards by the end of the game.

However, his failure to lead the Giants to the end zone became the pain point in today’s game. Although he led his team to long drives and helped them stay competitive, his team was not able to capitalize on his individual success and had to settle for five field goals.

Late in the game, Jones threw a crucial interception while attempting a deep pass–which further shattered any hopes of a comeback for the Giants.

Key Stats:

Completion Percentage : 87.9% (29 of 33)

87.9% (29 of 33) Passing Yards : 247 yards

247 yards Touchdowns : 0

0 Interceptions : 1

Both Prescott and Jones have shown high precision in tonight’s game.

However, the Cowboys QB has an upper hand when it comes to total yardage and impacting the scoreboard through his two touchdown passes.

More brownie points for Prescott because of his skill in scoring touchdowns in the red zone and making the most of plays like his rapport with Lamb—which helped Dallas take a 14– 8 lead going into halftime.

Although both quarterbacks played at a high level overall in the game, Prescott’s TDs had a greater effect on Dallas‘ scoring ability compared to Jones’ efforts for New York–which resulted in field goal attempts rather than TDs.

Besides, Prescott led his team effectively in the first half by converting drives into points–it gave Dallas the edge as they entered into the third quarter.

Coming to Jones, he struggled to make a game-changing play, as Prescott did in critical red zone situations–where more aggression was needed from him to keep up with Prescott’s impact in the first half.

Once the NFL’s official account on X posted the statistical comparison between Dak Prescott vs. Daniel Jones, fans flocked with their opinions.

One NFL enthusiast was not happy with either of the two defenses, citing “how bad” they are:

Lets you know how bad the two defenses are — Wigar (@CigarCurry) September 27, 2024

Another fan showed extreme optimism for Prescott and the Cowboys after Thursday’s performance:

DAK carrying me to the superbowl again this year! — JacobyBoyer (@Pirate_Angel_) September 27, 2024

A third fan was particularly satisfied with the first half of TNF:

A near flawless half for the fellas — The Good Man (@_The_Good_Man) September 27, 2024

Meanwhile, a different fan took a jab at Prescott’s playoff saying,

Now we have the real regular season Dak. Last week was playoff Dak. — Ken Neill (@KenNeill36) September 27, 2024

If we do a quick head-to-head stats comparison between Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones, the Dallas QB has a higher advantage–both in team success and individual performance.

Prescott vs. Jones: head-to-head record

Prescott definitely has an edge over Jones, when it comes to their head-to-head matchups, with a 6-0 record.

Additionally, the Cowboys QB has accumulated over 30,310 passing yards and 206 passing touchdowns compared to the Giants QB’s 13,112 passing yards and 66 touchdowns.

Coming to the completion rate, Prescott stands at 66.8%, while Jones has a 64.0% rate. In passing efficiency, Prescott has 98.6 a quarterback rating (QBR), while Jones has 84.9.

In contrast, Jones’ rushing contributions–1,981 yards at 5.6 yards per carry are more than Prescott’s 1,906 yards at 4.6 yards per carry. But Prescott has more rushing touchdowns i.e. 29 compared to Jones’ 13.

Again, in sacks, the picture is different. Jones has been sacked 187 times while Prescott’s number stands at 244 sacks. Overall, Prescott’s experience and impact in their matchups are superior to Jones.