Deion Sanders’ Most Trusted Adviser Reveals More Programs are Going to Follow Coach Prime’s Suit in Using Social Media as an Equalizer

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.

Deion Sanders has maintained his streak of dominance with Colorado, winning the fourth game of the season against Arizona. It is established beyond a doubt that he has transformed the program with his exceptional skills and media exposure.

Advertisement

Appreciating his unique style, his most trusted adviser via ‘60 Minutes‘ estimated that many other programs are going to follow his suit. Constance Schwartz-Morini talked about how Coach Prime’s revolutionary use of social media in elevating his team has led to a massive uptrend.

Deion Sanders Admired by His Team for Dynamism

Deion Sanders has made effective use of social media platforms for the good of his team’s public relations. His admirer and adviser Constance Schwartz-Morini reveals in her conversation via ‘60 Minutes’, saying that Sanders was initially reluctant to join platforms. The team including herself had to convince him to embrace social media. She talks about the shift in his mindset once he discovered how powerful the platforms could be.

Advertisement

“He was really trying to explain what was coming but u can’t explain it until you experience it. We have known about his ‘Prime Effect’ for years,” adds Constance in an attempt to put Sanders’ effect into words. “The irony of that is when Twitter and Instagram came to life, we had to force him to get on it. And once he really saw the impact of what controlling your own social media, your messaging, that’s what’s so important,” she added.

She further revealed that the team held reigns of the narrative while Sanders was hospitalized two years ago. This is what inspired Prime Time to make the narratives clear and free from any misinterpretations.

“We controlled the narrative and that’s what’s going on here. He wants his messaging, his narrative, the kid’s messaging, to be direct where no one can misconstrue or misunderstand it and create something its not true.”

Constance also credits Deion Sanders’s ability to recruit talented young players to JSU who transitioned to Buffaloes with him.

“This is the reason why he was able to recruit these kids at Jackson State and they followed him here because we weren’t ready to compete, with the NIL money that other schools were offering, these big power five schools. I guarantee you that other programs will follow the ‘Prime Effect’.

Advertisement

The pivotal role of social media and messaging control in Deion Sanders’s success as a coach proves that he is a visionary. His ability to engage directly with the fans, recruits, and media has made a significant impact on the success of Colorado.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxVvGnHups3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Since his inception into the Colorado Buffaloes in 2022, Sanders’ unique approach to social media has revolutionized the Colorado Buffaloes program.

Prime Effect on the Colorado Buffaloes Deconstructed

Deion’s presence and charisma have drawn large crowds to every home game, resulting in sold-out stadiums and an electrifying atmosphere. Additionally, the fan engagement has been massive with a remarkable $14 million increase in ticket sales revenue.

This has also resulted in the program’s newfound prominence which helps in a 40% rise in out-of-state student-athlete applications. Furthermore, the ‘Prime Effect’ has not only boosted the team’s performance but also merchandise sales with an astonishing 892% spike, per Front Office Sports.

Deion Sanders on his way to domination has utilized social media prowess to revolutionize the Colorado program. His advisers including Constance, appreciate him for his dynamism and give him credit for the unprecedented success of the team.