Deion Sanders Reveals He Offered His Partner Karrueche Tran an ‘Out’ After Cancer Diagnosis, She Stayed

Deion Sanders is opening up about one of the most difficult periods of his life. And the woman who stood by him through it.

The University of Colorado head coach recently revealed that after being diagnosed with bladder cancer and undergoing major surgery, he gave his partner, Karrueche Tran, the option to walk away if the situation became too much for her. At the time, Sanders was facing a life-altering medical battle that included the removal of his bladder, a procedure that drastically changed his day-to-day life and forced him to confront his own mortality.

“I gave you your out,” Sanders told Tran. “You didn’t sign up for this. This ain’t what you signed up for. I wouldn’t have been upset if you dipped.” According to Sanders, he wanted her to feel no pressure to stay with him while he navigated surgeries, recovery, and long-term health challenges.

Tran, however, never considered leaving.

“That’s not the type of person I am,” she replied. “If I dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out.”

Sanders’ cancer diagnosis came after doctors discovered a high-grade tumor in his bladder during a routine health check. In May, he underwent robot-assisted surgery to remove the organ, and his medical team later confirmed that the operation had been successful and that he was now cancer-free. Still, the procedure marked a major turning point in his life. Sanders has been open about adjusting to new physical limitations, including relying on adult diapers and learning to manage daily activities in a different way.

Wholesome: Karrueche Tran reveals that Deion Sanders said she can leave him after he got cancer last year, but she stayed by his side the whole time. “That’s not the type of person I am. If I dipped I would’ve taken the easy way out” That’s true love ❤️pic.twitter.com/E6WMebac1Q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2026

During his recovery, one of his sons shared a video showing Sanders in a hospital bed, reflecting on the seriousness of his condition. In the clip, he admitted that he had been forced to make a will, unsure at the time whether he would survive. “That’s not easy at all,” he said, “to think that you may not be here.”

Despite the fear and uncertainty surrounding his diagnosis, Sanders never believed his coaching career was over. He insisted that retirement was never an option in his mind and credited his faith for keeping him focused on returning to football. “I always knew I was going to coach again,” he said. “It was never in my heart that God wouldn’t allow me to coach.”

He also used his experience to encourage others, particularly African-American men, to prioritize regular health screenings. Sanders stressed that catching the cancer early likely saved his life and warned that delaying checkups can have devastating consequences.

Throughout his recovery, Tran remained a constant presence. She was first linked to Sanders last summer when she was seen at his hospital bedside, supporting him after surgery. In October, she was again by his side as he underwent what he described as his 16th procedure. In one emotional video, she could be seen helping him tie his hospital gown, fighting back tears as he prepared for another operation.

Their relationship became more public when Sanders spoke about her on the season premiere of his talk show, We Got Time Today. He praised her for bringing positivity into his life during a time when he was still healing both physically and emotionally. “Good woman, good person,” he said. “She’s added so much to my life, and I’m smiling.”

Tran has also been seen supporting Sanders’ family, including attending games and celebrating holidays with his sons. The couple was present to cheer on his son, Shedeur, as he took on a starting quarterback role late in the season, further highlighting how closely Tran has become connected to Sanders’ inner circle.

Before becoming a coach, Sanders built a legendary career as a two-sport athlete. He won Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, and remains the only person to have appeared in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. Yet, in recent years, his personal resilience has become just as central to his story as his athletic accomplishments.

Now healthy, back on the sidelines, and rebuilding his program, Sanders says he feels better than he has in years. With Tran by his side and his health improving, he is embracing the next chapter of his life with renewed energy, optimism, and appreciation for those who never left when things were at their hardest.