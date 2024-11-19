mobile app bar

Deion Sanders Wants Absolute Domination & Zero Silly Errors From His Team vs Kansas Jayhawks

Nidhi
Published

Deion Sanders,
Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is setting high expectations for his Buffs. After two underwhelming seasons, one of them under Sanders, the Buffs are finally standing on business and have dominated this season. Moving forward, Coach Prime wants nothing but perfection from his boys.

After routing the Utah Utes 49-24, the Buffs are getting ready for a standoff against the Kansas Jayhawks, and Coach Prime made his expectations from the team very clear.

Sanders made it clear that his team must avoid “foolish penalties” and “stupid things” that could derail their performance.
From the outset, Sanders called for a fast start and an aggressive approach.

He stated, “Let’s play hard from the start to the finish” and highlighted the need for a dominant performance that showcases their capabilities as a team.

Sanders emphasized teaching his players to adopt a pro attitude rather than settling for mediocrity. He insisted on proper uniform standards, such as having shirts tucked in, and told his squad to act like they’re pros, not just college athletes.

Colorado enters the game against the Jayhawks with an impressive 8-2 record, riding a four-game winning streak, all by double-digit margins.

By focusing on eliminating slow starts, improving offensive line play, minimizing turnovers, converting on fourth downs, and generating defensive takeaways, they can enhance their performance and position themselves for a strong finish in the Big 12 conference.

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

