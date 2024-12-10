Despite Major Injury, Dak Prescott Attends Cowboys vs. Bengals Clash in “See the Unseen” Sneakers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) stands on crutches before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott might not play another snap this season since his injury, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t willing to show up and support his team. The star QB is present at Arlingon inside AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys’ Monday Night fixture against the Bengals. Dak may need crutches to stand on but that didn’t stop him from standing for a great cause that is dear to his heart

Advertisement

Prescott’s sideline outfit might have looked ordinary at first glance, but his sneakers were something special. His plain white Nikes actually held a secret message. As he threw some black light on them, it revealed the message: Fight cancer and See the Unseen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl)

Prescott partnered with Baylor Scott and White Health to support his Faith Fight Finish Foundation to raise awareness for early cancer screenings and detection. The cause is dear to him as his mother, Peggy, died from colon cancer in 2013. He started the foundation to honor her.

Fans admired Dak and his initiative, noting his good and unique efforts to promote a noble cause. A fan called out the haters, stating” What wrong with some of ya’ll..?? Nothing but hate.”

Others complimented his cleats, calling them dope while a few inquired where they could buy one for themselves.

Others said,

These custom shoes were designed by Jake Danklefs of Dank and Co., marking the company’s first experiment with UV paint. The design carries a powerful message: One in three people skip their cancer screenings because they don’t notice any symptoms, and 70% have never had their first screening.

Through his Faith Fight Finish Foundation, Dak Prescott has been a vocal advocate for the early detection of colon cancer. His efforts helped save the life of Tad Carper, the Cowboys’ Senior VP of Communications, by encouraging him to get a blood test. The test identified head and neck cancer early—despite Carper showing no symptoms—allowing him to receive life-saving treatment.

Prescott received the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2022 for his efforts.