“Doctors Gave Her 50% Chance”: Former Bengals DE Devon Still Revisits Daughter’s Battle with Cancer

When it comes to family, no amount of accolades takes precedence. In his nine-year football career, Devon Still was showered with awards like the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Consensus All-American. He was even drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Yet, none of these mattered in 2014 when his daughter, Leah Sari Still, was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer. Devon was doing well with the Bengals but as soon as the news of Leah’s cancer came to light, he put his career on halt. His reason was endearing: “She’s fighting for her life. Sports is not more important than me being there while my daughter is fighting for her life.”

Still took to Instagram to speak about his daughter’s fight against cancer and how she fought through it with sheer bravery.

One of the most endearing parts of Leah’s battle against cancer was that after the diagnosis, Still spent the next three weeks sleeping next to Leah at the hospital, despite having undergone a recent back surgery.

“The doctors gave her a 50% chance of survival but what they didn’t know, at the time, was how much of a fighter Leah was and still is. This year is the 10th anniversary of the toughest battle of our lives. Leah didn’t back down. Our family didn’t back down. We fought day in and day out and I’m proud to say that Leah is nine years cancer free.“

Now that the Still family is celebrating its 10th anniversary of Leah being cancer-free, the former defensive tackle spread the message of awareness regarding cancer screenings in association with the NFL. Former pro football player turned author and renowned speaker, Devon Still has come a long way and is leading the movement against cancer prevention.

Devon Still’s journey beyond football!

Since becoming a beacon of hope to parents nationwide for his inspirational journey as a father and arching support to his family, Devon Still has now made it his life’s mission to help out the community as much as he can.

He can be seen as a presenter at many events where he’s invited to speak about his personal experiences and the hardships he endured in the last decade.

Moreover, global organizations like the FBI, Proctor & Gamble, Chick-fil-A, and Virgin, selected Still as one of their leading poster boys in order to inspire numerous possible. His book and inspiring media ventures have made him a successful man and he’s being rewarded for his kind grace as a father, to this very day.