Dolphins News: Did Jaylen Waddle Just Confim He Wants Out of Miami After Tyreek Hill’s Exit?

The Miami Dolphins appear to be heading toward a major transition. The Dolphins kicked off their overhaul on Monday by releasing Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and offensive lineman James Daniels.

The moves signaled a clear shift in direction for the organization as it attempts to reset its salary cap and stockpile assets for the future. With new leadership in place under head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, Miami appears committed to a rebuild rather than trying to patch holes around an aging core.

In the middle of all this, is Waddle signaling that he, too, does not plan to be part of it much longer?

Adam Ferrell reported that Waddle allegedly told the Dolphins front office, “me next,” following the team’s decision to move on from several key veterans, including Hill and Chubb. According to Ferrell, Waddle even liked his original report, confirming that he is indeed looking for change.

However, Adam Ferell is a parody account, and there have been no confirmed reports of Waddle asking to be traded. But the uncertainty in Miami right now has placed Waddle at the center of growing trade speculation anyway.

At last season’s trade deadline, he was already one of the most coveted receivers on the market. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Buffalo Bills were the highest bidder for Waddle at the time, though Miami ultimately chose to keep him. The Bills pressed forward without a true No. 1 receiver after trading Stefon Diggs, and that lack of elite production haunted them deep into the season.

Now, with the Dolphins openly reshaping their roster, Buffalo may have another chance to pursue Waddle. Since entering the league in 2021, he has developed into one of the more reliable receivers in the NFL, posting more than 5,000 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns while drawing at least 100 targets in four of his five seasons. Although he has often played alongside a more established star, Waddle has consistently shown he can handle the responsibilities of being a primary option.

Still, an in-division trade remains complicated. Teams are generally reluctant to strengthen a direct rival, especially with a player of Waddle’s caliber. Moving him to Buffalo would likely spark backlash from Dolphins fans, even if the return included premium draft capital. Miami would have to weigh long-term roster building against the risk of empowering a familiar opponent.

With free agency approaching, speculation around Waddle’s future has only intensified. Dolphins executive Brandon Beane is expected to explore all options, though any serious discussions will depend on whether Miami is truly willing to listen to offers, particularly from within the AFC East.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell recently shed light on what it might take to pry Waddle away. According to Barnwell, Miami is expected to demand at least a first-round pick, citing Waddle’s team-friendly contract and the team’s lack of proven receivers behind him.

“Waddle’s team-friendly contract and Miami’s complete absence of their other wide receivers makes me think the Dolphins would want a first-round pick,” Barnwell wrote. “I’m not sure that would make sense for most teams.”

Such a price tag presents obvious challenges. First-round selections are valuable not only for their potential upside but also for their affordability and long-term control. Giving one up for a veteran receiver carries financial and roster-building risks, particularly for teams trying to balance immediate contention with future flexibility.

Even so, Waddle’s contract, which pays him roughly $68.6 million over the next three years, is considered manageable for a player of his production. That combination of age, consistency, and relative affordability makes him one of the more appealing trade targets if Miami decides to move forward without him.

One team frequently mentioned as a possible suitor is the Cleveland Browns, who are in need of receiver help and possess multiple early draft picks. Sending a late first-round selection to Miami in exchange for Waddle could represent a rare win-win scenario, giving the Dolphins future assets while providing Cleveland with an instant offensive upgrade.

For now, Miami has not publicly committed to trading its star receiver, and league executives believe the organization will only move him if the return meets its high standards. The team’s lackluster depth at wide receiver, especially following Hill’s departure, complicates matters further, as dealing with Waddle would leave a significant void in the offense.