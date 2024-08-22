“Dude Don’t Break Your Ankle”: Fans Skip a Beat After Lamar Jackson Saves Himself From Falling Off a Bike

Season start means headlines showing NFL stars succumbing to freak injuries. It has been a part of the game forever. As those injuries occurred in training camps, it can be attributed to pure bad luck during the pursuit of greatness. But fans were livid today after Lamar Jackson’s poor biking skills almost got him on the IR list.

Advertisement

One of the most unique traditions at Green Bay is their decade-old practice of biking to and fro from the locker room to the field during training camps. While the Packers players observe this tradition each year, the Ravens decided to join in the fun with them this time. It was their last pre-season game and they wanted to have a taste of Wisconsin tradition.

On paper, this is a simple activity with security guaranteed thanks to the crowd being gated behind a temporary railing. But Lamar Jackson somehow managed to make this a high-risk activity.

As Lamar was making his way to the field, he took turns slapping high fives to the kids near the railing while riding the bike at the same time. While he had security guards escorting him throughout the interaction, a mis-pedal by the Ravens star resulted in him almost falling off the bike.

Luckily, the NFL gods had mercy on the Ravens as the dual-threat quarterback immediately found his footing before things got awry. Lamar’s recklessness did not sit well with some fans who took to social media to express their contempt. “Don’t break your ankle” was the common request by fans after watching the video.

Geez Lamar lol I appreciate the high fives but damn dude don’t break your ankle doing this — All Sports Wisconsin (@himdatdude11) August 22, 2024

100 million dollar broken ankle. — GDub9244 (@Gwauk92) August 22, 2024

Lamar Jackson almost ending up on the injury report after nearly crashing a bike https://t.co/RyiMHDZTAs — Spenser Williams (@SpenserWilliams) August 22, 2024

I’m so glad Lamar has impeccable balance cause if he would’ve fallen off that bike…man lol. https://t.co/DZ60o01ycB — Camille Davis (@CamilleMonae) August 22, 2024

While a few saw his close save as a sign of good luck, the majority agreed that bad luck helped him convert a simple bike ride to an almost injury. Interestingly, the latter’s beliefs get more weight when one realizes that the QB’s bad luck started before entering Wisconsin itself.

“Damn I left my headphones” – Lamar Jackson Just Can’t Catch A Break

Lamar Jackson’s affair with bad luck in Wisconsin started before reaching the location. Like many travelers today, he forgot his headphones back in Baltimore.

Traveling without headphones is arguably among the top three human tragedies in this modern day and age and Lamar rightfully shared this news with a heartbreaking post. “Damn I left my headphones,” posted the QB on “X” with a broken heart emoji.

His tryst with bad luck has got to end soon. As all eyes will be on Lamar this Saturday considering it will be his final chance to get some minutes under his legs before a mouthwatering season opener against the Chiefs.

Lamar should leave his bad luck in the Wisconsin area for all the Baltimore fans out there.