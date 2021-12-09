“Eli Manning throws a touchdown pass to Kevin Durant”: Watch Giants legend get Nets star his first career receiving touchdown in MetLife Stadium

Eli Manning throwing touchdown passes even in his retirement is a great story, but throwing those passes to Kevin Durant is even more incredible.

The Giants quarterback has had a lot going on after his retirement. He’s managed to stay inside the NFL circles as he’s taken over calling games on MNF with his brother Peyton Manning on a segment called ‘The Manningcast.’

The Manningcast has delivered some of the greatest entertaining moments of the year this season as Peyton and Eli have shaped up to be very comedic hosts.

Whether it’s them roasting each other, or them calling on guests who roast them, The Manningcast never gets old. In fact, The Manningcast has become such a big thing now to where there’s now a Manning curse going around. Every player who’s appeared on The Manningcast as a guest has gone on to lose their matchup the next week.

The Manning Curse is real. Every time a player comes on the ManningCast, that player loses the next game. — Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8 pic.twitter.com/i5mQ29cJyJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 31, 2021

Eli Manning finds Kevin Durant for a long touchdown in MetLife Stadium

Despite the curse, nobody wants The Manningcast gone. It’s simply too entertaining, and there’s no telling what kind of stories we’ll be privy to on any given Monday Night. The segment has given a new life to MNF.

Joe Buck ended the Manning Cast tonight pic.twitter.com/yOI9ZXPAE0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 7, 2021

“You’re scouting pre-game?” – Eli “Yeah I do. I get here early and watch the kickers warm up.” – Peyton#ManningCast pic.twitter.com/rwcpmqcSGa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2021

Eli Manning is making sure to stay entertaining on the field too. Manning caught up with Kevin Durant recently, and the two shared an incredible moment when the two linked up for an incredible touchdown pass, giving Kevin Durant the moment he was denied as a kid.

Words I never thought I would say: Eli Manning throws Kevin Durant a touchdown 😂 @EliManning @KDTrey5 (via @richkleiman) pic.twitter.com/2Z0SiHnFFc — Overtime (@overtime) December 9, 2021

Truly special. On a side note, could you imagine having a receiver who’s almost 7ft tall catching passes? That would create nightmare matchups every single week. We may never see Kevin Durant on an NFL field again, but this moment was definitely worth it.

