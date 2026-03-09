Emory Hunt Explains Why Zach Wilson to the Los Angeles Rams Makes Sense in Free Agency

Former Jet Zach Wilson entered the NFL with enormous expectations after a spectacular career at Brigham Young University, but his professional journey has rarely gone according to plan. Now, as the 26-year-old quarterback prepares to enter free agency once again, some analysts believe the right opportunity could still revive the former No. 2 overall pick’s career.

Among those believers is football analyst Emory Hunt, who recently suggested that a move to the Los Angeles Rams could be exactly the situation Wilson needs to finally unlock the talent that once made him one of the most coveted prospects in the country.

“I have Zach Wilson going to the Rams,” Hunt said. “The reason being we know Stafford just won an MVP. He can’t play forever.”

Hunt believes Wilson’s trajectory resembles that of several quarterbacks who struggled early in their careers before thriving later in better environments. Players like Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith have all revitalized their careers after early setbacks, proving that quarterbacks’ development paths are rarely linear.

“First of all, how about we give Zach Wilson credit,” Hunt said. “No one’s talking about how good he looked when he went to Denver in the preseason, how good he looked in Miami in the preseason, and when he was called upon to play a little bit with the Dolphins. He has gotten better since leaving New York.”

The Rams’ quarterback situation could soon create an opportunity for a young player to develop behind a veteran. While Matthew Stafford remains the starter and recently enjoyed another outstanding season, he is approaching the latter stages of his career. The roster also includes younger quarterbacks like Stetson Bennett, but Hunt believes Wilson would bring a different skill set to the room.

“You still don’t know what they’re going to do with Jimmy Garoppolo,” Hunt added, referring to veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “But Zach Wilson is still young enough where he has a lot of runway left in his career.”

More importantly, Hunt sees a schematic fit between Wilson’s athletic traits and the offense designed by Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“I think he would flourish in this Sean McVay system,” Hunt explained. “In a situation where he has weapons around him, he’s a good athlete, you could put him out on the move. He fits this offense to a tee.”

For Wilson, the opportunity would also represent a return to the West Coast environment that helped shape his rise in college football.

“I like the fact that he can go out west, get back to his West Coast roots,” Hunt said. “I think this is a situation where we’ll see the best of Zach Wilson.”

Hunt also pushed back against the narrative that Wilson simply failed as a prospect. From his perspective, the talent that made Wilson a top draft pick has never disappeared.

“He was a good prospect coming out of BYU,” Hunt said. “Unfortunately, he went to the Jets and didn’t really have the sustained success, but I’ve seen enough in Denver and in Miami to trust that he’s going to do fine out there in L.A.”

Whether Wilson ultimately lands with the Rams or another franchise remains to be seen once free agency opens. But as recent NFL history has shown, a quarterback’s early struggles do not always define the rest of his career.

For Wilson, the next opportunity could determine whether he becomes another cautionary tale or the league’s next surprising comeback story.