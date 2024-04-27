Expert Reveals How Having Michael Penix Jr. as a Backup to Kirk Cousins is Not Really a Recipe For Disaster

Dec 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Heisman hopefuls (left to right) LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. pose with the Heisman trophy during a press conference in the Astor ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A new QB drafting sometimes brings about a little bit of friction between the current QB and the rookie. Some people consider this a disaster for the team, and there are some speculations that this might happen with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr in Atlanta. As he is a young QB with immense potential, some believe he could usurp Kirk Cousins‘ position. However, despite some speculations, expert Colin Herd does not believe this is a disaster.

On his show, Cowherd spoke about the advantages of how having young talent can act as insurance for a team. Furthermore, he went on to explain that Cousins, while talented has had problems with injuries. Moreover, Cowherd was adamant about the fact that there was nothing to be done if Cousins was affected by this. He explained,

“You know what else needs insurance? NFL teams and at quarterback Michael Penix. But the difference with this insurance policy is you’ll pay into it for a year and then it potentially will pay you for the next and make you rich and that’s a bad investment? It’s an insurance policy for a year and then it’s going to pay you. Potentially year 2 to year 15, so who cares if Kirk Cousins is upset?”

Cowherd also went on to compare Penix’s situation to what happened with another great quarterback in the past, drawing parallels to situations that have occurred in the past. The situation included Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Love and Michael Penix: A Tale Repeated?

While he was talking about the Penix-Cousins situation, Cowherd spoke about how a similar situation arose when Jordan Love was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. The year Love was drafted, the Packers picked him over other potential players they could’ve drafted that would provide help for him on the gridiron. However, the Green Bay Packers went in the direction of getting insurance for their QB position.

Cowherd referred to the Penix situation as a repeat of the one that happened at Packers. He mentioned how the QBs being upset shouldn’t matter as an organization needs to make decisions for the team. Ultimately, a team needs to have options ready if their main QBs are injured and other players in the team need to be mindful of this. However, only time will tell if drafting Penix has been a good decision or not.