mobile app bar

Giants GM’s Son Asked Dad To Seize the High Draft Pick To Secure QB Jayden Daniels

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Even Better Than Caleb Williams": Veteran Analyst Declares Jayden Daniels as the Best Timing Rhythm QB in the Draft

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State quarterback Jayden Daniels (QB01) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL season is about to start and fans still have one question in their minds: how is Daniel Jones still the starting quarterback for the Giants? It’s no secret that Jones’ tenure has been abysmal for the New York-based side so far. Hence it was a surprise that the Giants didn’t pick a QB this draft. The baffling decision in April has now become more baffling as footage surfaces of Giants GM Schoen’s son urging Joe to draft Jayden Daniels no matter what.

With 62 Touchdowns and 12,512 passing yards in 60 games, Daniel Jones’ NFL career has left a lot to desire. Moreover, his $40 million per annum salary has also swayed the argument in his naysayers favor. Thus logic dictates that the QB position in New York needs a rehaul which is exactly what Joe Schoen’s son suggested to him in the latest footage from the latest episode of “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants”.

In the footage, Joe Schoen in his office is accompanied by his two kids. While his young daughter was around him, picking up things from his desk, his teenage son was sleeping on the couch with a phone in his hand.

It is at this moment when the son urged his dad Joe to sign Jayden Daniels in this draft as being a GM for an organisation like the Giants is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so might as well try to win the Super Bowl with the Giants. “You only get this job once, you need to try to win,” said Joe’s son.

Unfortunately for his son, things didn’t go as per his plan despite the Giants having a first-round pick as Daniels was one of the earliest picks of this season.

Jayden Daniels Snapped Up By The Washington Commanders

As we now know, the 2024 Draft saw Caleb Williams being the number one overall pick followed by Jayden Daniels, who was picked by the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately for Joe’s son, the earliest his dad’s team could go was the sixth pick. Thus they signed WR Malik Nabers which again has been a contentious pick as the likes of Michael Penix Jr, Bo Nix, and JJ McCarthy were still up for the grabs.

All said, what’s done is done. However, it must be alarming for both the Giants and Daniel Jones that even kids rate the latter lowly. Moreover, the rationale behind overlooking a slew of top QB prospects in this draft needs to be answered.

Based on his performances from 2019, Daniel Jones has not proven or shown enough to be a starter at an esteemed organisation like the New York Giants. On the other hand, if the entire New York Giants management is willing to back him despite the noise, there must be something that NFL fans must be missing.

For Daniel Jones, however, this is a make-or-break chance as the former’s career might seriously fall off a cliff if he fails this time. The Giants on the other hand will end up looking like clowns if their QB gamble fails. Safe to say, a pivotal season is ahead for Jones and the Giants.

Post Edited By:Utsav Khanna

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these