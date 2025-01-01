“Got Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer in 2016”: Shannon Sharpe Details How Early Diagnosis Helped Him Fight the Deadly Disease

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While many over the years have religiously followed Shannon Sharpe, only a minority know that the Nightcap host is a cancer survivor. In 2016, the legendary TE was diagnosed with prostate cancer and his diagnosis story was both smart and cinematic at the same time.

In an episode of Nightcap, Sharpe disclosed his family’s history with the illness. From his father passing away from it at 39 to his dad’s brothers both dying before 50, the Sharpe family has experienced the devastating effects of the disease first-hand.

Right after Shannon hung up his cleats at the age of 36, the former TE was prudent enough to start getting tested, especially given his family’s history. This was the age when most of them were detected with the deadly disease.

As luck would have it, in 2016, doctors diagnosed Sharpe with prostate cancer at an early stage. Fortunately, they were able to help the ace analyst overcome the illness and become the best version of himself.

“I got diagnosed with prostrate cancer in 2016 Ocho… I was going to take the job at Fox; it was my time but I started getting checked in my 30s because of my family history. Like I said, my dad died at 39, two of my dad’s brothers barely made the age of 50. One died in his 40s and one died in his late 40s, maybe 51… so I started getting checked…”

Since attaining remission, Sharpe has been on a mission to spread awareness and educate the masses about the benefits of early diagnosis. In his nascent appearance at Fox after defeating cancer, the Hall of Famer tight end famously broke his cancer survival story while launching the “Talk That Talk” campaign.

As the name implies, the campaign talks about taboo health topics that men avoid. Sharpe spearheaded this initiative as its face, appearing on various platforms and media outlets to discuss prostate cancer and the importance of early diagnosis.

As per data, black men are “twice as likely to die from prostate cancer” than men from other ethnicities. That said, early detection of prostate cancer means there is a 96% survival rate. “I am one of those 96%,” as Sharpe had proudly said on Fox while breaking his survival story.

Shannon, over the years, has partnered with multiple Black-owned agencies and organizations to spread the word, be an ideal role model, and most importantly, save lives.