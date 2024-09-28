“He Can Retire Tomorrow and Get Hit By a F**ing Bus”: Fred Taylor on Why Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn’t Stress Over Brett Favre’s Situation

Ever since former Packers QB Brett Favre revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis, the conversation around Tua Talogovaio’s retirement has gotten ever more urgent. Experts believe Favre’s condition was most likely caused by head trauma. And who knows more about that right now than Tua?

Advertisement

He just suffered the third concussion of his career after all. While almost everyone has been urging Tua to hang up his cleats, former RB Fred Taylor thinks the QB need not look at Favre’s diagnosis and “be afraid.” On the Pivot Podcast, Taylor said,

“Death is guaranteed. Tua shouldn’t look at Brett Favre’s situation and be afraid. He should go and live his life, have fun. Like he could retire tomorrow and get hit by a f**king bus, we don’t f**cking know. Live your life, love your life, and love what you do.”

Taylor’s advice to Tua was simple and straightforward: “Don’t be afraid.” Focusing on the volatility and uncertainty of life, Taylor’s words for Tua make sense–he doesn’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, so he should focus on doing what he likes today.

Favre believes he has had “thousands” of concussions throughout his career. And he also thinks his Parkinson’s diagnosis has something to do with said concussions.

With the conversation around Tua ongoing, Favre’s revelation has, of course, stunned the league. With increased focus on player well-being, stories like these are getting harder and harder to sweep under the rug. And while Fred Taylor might say to not “be afraid,” co-host Channing Crowder still finds himself scared of the future.

The suicides of the likes of Vontae Davis and Junior Seau and their possible correlation to concussions and CTE has definitely shook many, including Crowder.

As research into CTE and long-term health issues related to concussions expands, so does fears among present and past athletes. Crowder too finds himself scared of the future and what might be the consequences that he faces later on as a result of his football career.