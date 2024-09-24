“He Sucks Anyways”: When Jayden Daniels’ Locker Was Trashed By Arizona State Players

Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks with the media after morning practice on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels, who was the no. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is making headlines after his stellar performance for the Washington Commanders in their 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the rookie QB’s breakthrough game, an old video from his time at Arizona State University has resurfaced on X.

Reportedly, back in February 2022, when Jayden declared that he wanted to seek a transfer from ASU, it did not sit well with his former teammates. A clip, which was recorded by his then-teammate, Travez Moore–showed Sun Devils players vandalizing Jayden’s locker.

In an ugly scene, the angry squad mocked him and threw out his belongings. The footage also had harsh words hurled at Jayden–with one player saying, “He sucks anyways.”

Never forget Arizona state players called Jayden Daniels trash just for him to win the heisman and play well as a rookie in the nfl while they’re working 9-5s right now lmao pic.twitter.com/1oEUy6BZC3 — John (@iam_johnw) September 24, 2024

Daniels was a highly-touted four-star recruit in 2019 when he joined Arizona State. In the next three seasons, his contributions to the Sun Devils were notable–he threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 1,288 yards.

Sadly, his time at Arizona State ended on a sour note following the 2021 season–when the Sun Devils lost to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Las Vegas Bowl.

He entered the transfer portal in February 2022 and joined Louisiana State University to play for the LSU Tigers in March 2022. After attending LSU and leading their NCAA football team to many wins, and winning a Heisman Trophy, he has certainly proved he is far from “trash.”

The Commander’s rookie has hands down silenced the doubter–both from his NCAA college football days and beyond. And his showing against the Bengals perhaps shows just how much farther he can go.

Daniels bests the Bengals in a 38-33 win

Apart from 21 completions on 23 attempts, Daniels delivered during critical moments. One of his throws went 55 yards to Terry McLaurin–which helped the team score a touchdown.

Later, he threw another 27-yard TD to McLaurin–which pushed the Washington Commanders to win the game. Besides, he also ran the ball himself for a 4-yard touchdown!

Having completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns alongside leading the team, his skills prove that he is a rising NFL star.

Looks like the team, who were for a long time looking for a franchise quarterback, have finally found the perfect one in Jayden. And, the NFL fans are excited about how far this young chap can take them this season.