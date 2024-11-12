“He Was Nervous”: 4x Pro Bowler Recalls Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Reaction to Jared Goff’s 5 Interceptions

Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcasters (from left) Tony Gonzalez, Charissa Thompso, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has moved away from the field to become a studio analyst. But yesterday, he almost heard his name being called during Sunday Night Football’s Detroit Lions-Houston Texans matchup.

Fitzpatrick is one of four quarterbacks to throw six interceptions in a single game since 2000. So, as Lions signal-caller Jared Goff kept tossing passes – five of them! – to the Texans yesterday, Fitzpatrick had to prepare for the world to be reminded of his career lowlight.

Fortunately, he avoided mention. But that didn’t keep him from feeling tense in the moment. On Monday, one of Fitzpatrick’s TNF co-analysts, Andrew Whitworth, told Kay Adams that the 17-year veteran breathed a huge sigh of relief when SNF kept him out of the limelight.

“He was nervous. He was texting me during that… he was real happy that they brought up that Stafford threw five, and then they kinda jumped to the record… they skipped six, so he was real happy with that because that was the only way he was getting his name called.”

Fitzpatrick’s day to forget is Sept. 25, 2016. That afternoon, he completed just 45.5% of his passes (20/44) for 188 yards, no touchdowns, and six interceptions in a 24-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last night, he took to Twitter/X to express gratitude for having his dubious distinction not make the national airwaves:

Don’t you dare do it to me Tirico Ok Jameis and Stafford thrown under the bus for throwing 5… Please don’t throw another one Jared https://t.co/lSr870Oiai — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) November 11, 2024

For better or worse, Fitzpatrick doesn’t hold terrible company in the “six-pick” club. The most recent man to have that many in a contest prior to him was five-time MVP and Hall of Fame signal-caller Peyton Manning (Nov. 11, 2007, vs. San Diego Chargers).

Who holds the NFL record for most interceptions in a game?

There have been at least 40 instances of a quarterback throwing six interceptions during a single game in NFL history. Luckily for Fitzpatrick and Manning, there are 10 performances even worse than theirs.

In total, nine quarterbacks have posted seven interceptions in a game. Six of those preceded the first Super Bowl, and two of the remaining three (Ken Stabler – 1977; Steve DeBerg – 1986) happened before Jared Goff was born. The lone man to record seven interceptions since then is Ty Detmer (Sept. 23, 2001).

However, not even Detmer is atop the list. On Sept. 24, 1950, Chicago Cardinals quarterback Jim Hardy tossed eight interceptions in a 45-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unsurprisingly, Hardy tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (24) that year. What’s shocking, though, is that he earned his first and only career Pro Bowl nod the same season!

His 17 touchdown passes ranked third in the league, behind George Ratterman (22) and Norm Van Brocklin (18). Van Brocklin notably has the NFL record for most passing yards in a single game (554).

Sunday was definitely a humbling evening for Goff. But he could sleep well knowing he somehow did enough to help Detroit escape Houston with a 26-23 win. The victory improved the Lions record to 8-1 ahead of a home contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 11.