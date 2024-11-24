“The Moment is Never Too Big For Him”: Deion Sanders Wants to Recruit More Players Like Drelon Miller

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It wasn’t the Buffs’ day on Saturday, but they once again got to see Drelon Miller’s magic on the field. As Colorado was trying to claw their way back into the game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half, a connection between Miller and Shedeur Sanders brought them some relief heading into the break.

HC Deion Sanders had only good things to say for Miller after the game:

“He’s phenomenal. Especially for a freshman, the game of these magnitudes, and he’s showing up and showing out. The moment is not too big for him. He plays hard, he practices hard, he’s smart, don’t make many mental errors. We want to recruit more of those type of young men.”

Shortly before halftime, Sanders led another impressive drive, showing quick passes and astute decision-making that brought Colorado into the red zone.

With just over a minute remaining in the half, he rolled out of the pocket and delivered a perfectly placed pass to Miller, who made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone.

This touchdown reduced Kansas’ lead to 23-14, providing the Buffaloes with crucial momentum as they headed into the break.

Drelon had his breakout game last week at Utah with six catches for 108 yards, both career-bests and a touchdown. The true freshman is proving to be a versatile weapon and a force to be reckoned with. And Coach Prime’s confidence in him has been crucial for his development.

“He doesn’t complain. He just goes out there and does his job,” noted Deion Sanders after the Utah game. This kind of mentorship and trust from Sanders underscores Miller’s potential to become a key player in Colorado’s offense.