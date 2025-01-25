“How Every Rapper Fly Private?”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Teach NFL Players a Lesson on Financial Aspirations

Shannon Sharpe was one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. But he has arguably eclipsed his playing career with his post-playing career as an entrepreneur and sports TV pundit. He even has his own news show now, Night Cap, which he hosts with another former NFL star, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Both have figured out a way to have a successful post-playing career, especially from a financial perspective.

Advertisement

On an episode of Night Cap, the two NFL alumni discussed money and how young NFL players should be dealing with the massive influx of cash they see once they enter the league—or even the NCAA now with NIL in effect. There has been a problem for decades with rich athletes going broke shortly after they stop playing. Guys like Sharpe and Ochocinco want to help the next generation avoid making those mistakes.

“Sharpe: You want some nice things? Reward yourself for the hard work. But at what point in time do I need to have like 10 cars? I don’t. I don’t. And that’s the mistake that some of us make. Do we really need all that?

Ochocinco: When you’re young, you wanna live like the rappers, even though you make 10 times more than the rappers. And you see them with all the chains and the cars.”

Social media has exacerbated the culture of faking it in front of others to make it seem like you’re more successful than you are. Rappers are notorious for this, but their displays of material wealth can still influence athletes who look up to them, even though they often make much more money. Shannon’s not fooled, though, and wants young players to limit unnecessary purchases inspired by fake online wealth.

“Sharpe: On IG, sometimes IG has me questioning myself like, well damn! I be calling my people like ey, ya’ll ain’t paying me enough. How every rapper fly private?

Ochocinco: Don’t fall for that.

Sharpe: I know they not, because I see a lot of rappers on my flight. I’m talking big names.”

Ochocinco, the eccentric Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro, was definitely someone who made many a splashy purchase during and after his playing career, and he has clearly learned from his mistakes. He’s now a respected pundit on The CW’s Inside the NFL while also holding down his role on Sharpe’s show. He broke down how difficult it is for guys to change their lifestyles “when the cheques stop rolling in”.

“We go broke because of that identity, that image we try to portray, not only while we’re playing, but once we stop playing, when the cheques stop rolling in. It’s impossible to keep up with that lifestyle. Impossible! Imagine, there was a time every goddamn Monday, I’m making $350,000 a week? Six months out of the year? And I’m looking at dudes now, and they’re living their life.”

Ochocinco and Shannon also discussed the bigger reason that players go broke, which the media doesn’t like to talk about as much as the displays of flashy wealth: hangers on, friends, family, and everything in between coming to you for money.

To underline the issues, oftentimes these people coming and asking for money and loans were actually former NFL teammates. And, sadly, Sharpe says a lot of them “made more money” than he had in the league, but blew it all during or shortly after their careers in the league.

“They say if you give me more money, then I’ll be alright. But if you don’t have no financial discipline, it doesn’t matter how much they give you, you’re gonna overspend. Think about wherever you from, think about people that you know, personally, that had money at one time. They were on top of the world. Where they at now? You don’t need to say names, you can just think about the stories… Me giving you five grand, me giving you 10 grand, ain’t go do nothing, because you’re going to be right back in the same position again anyway.”

Player salaries are going to continue to grow, so they need to learn financial literacy early and stick with it. They should use examples like Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco to help guide them financially in their post-playing career. Of course, it’s always going to be expensive to take care of you and yours. But it’s the excessive spending that, if curbed, could make a huge difference for them and their family’s future.