How Many NFL Head Coaches in 2024 Have Played in the NFL?

In an age where former NFL stars have numerous opportunities in broadcasting to make a hefty earning post-retirement, the latest statistics paint a different picture. For context, 11 out of the 32 head coaches this season are former players. This is a stark uptick from the historical trends where players barely swapped their football gears for a coaching hat.

The AFC conference alone has 7 former players turned head coaches this season. However, they barely made a name for themselves during their playing days.

At the top of this list is Broncos HC Sean Payton [QB] who has managed to carve a legendary coaching career of nearly two decades with a Super Bowl win. Bengals HC Zac Taylor [QB] is another name that fits the criteria.

For someone who never made it past the off-season or practice squad during his playing days, Taylor made up for it by elevating the Bengals as a proper AFC and Super Bowl contender. On the other side of the spectrum, however, are some relatively inexperienced coaches with an envious NFL career as a player.

Be it the extremely impressive Texans strategist DeMeco Ryans [linebacker] or Pro Bowler turned Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh [QB], the AFC boasts a varied assortment of former players turned coaches.

This also includes Patriots stalwart turned coach Jerod Mayo [linebacker], as well as Doug Pederson [QB], who won a Super Bowl as a player and now coaches the Jaguars. Antonio Pierce [linebacker] is another Super Bowl winner turned coach in the AFC.

That said, while the AFC has an illustrious list of CVs, what the NFC has is a smaller, albeit successful pool of coaches.

NFC has a smaller cohort of former NFL players turned coaches

Though the NFC has just four former players turned coaches, the success achieved by them in a short period is encouraging. For starters, Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell [TE] might be one of the best examples, as he has not only made the postseason but has managed to keep his team competitive at every stage of the league.

Vikings mastermind Kevin O’Connell [QB] is also not far behind, as he has accumulated an impressive 20 wins in his first two seasons as an HC while clinching the NFC North.

The most experienced of the lot, however, is Todd Bowles [Safety] of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who is currently aiming for a hat-trick of NFC South titles. Saints honcho Dennis Allen [Safety] is also not far behind with visible improvements in his two-year coaching career so far.

From toiling hard on the field to always having your thinking cap on, from being dedicated to the players and fanbase 24/7 to facing the media scrutiny right after your playing career is over, it’s more likely that players are unprepared for this grind rather than rejecting the responsibility.

So kudos and respect to all the players who take up the challenging responsibility of coaching post-retirement. After all, sharing what you know and improving the lives of other people (players in this case) is one of the greatest acts of service in the world.