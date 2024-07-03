How Much Will Nick Saban Earn Monthly in His Post-Retirement Role at Alabama?

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban is transitioning from his role as head coach to become an advisor at Alabama. While he may no longer be leading the team on the field, Saban will continue to play a role in shaping the program’s future; But how much is the payout for his advisory position?

Advertisement

Nick Saban’s advisor salary rings in at $500,000, as per documents from the University’s payroll sourced by Tuscaloosa News through a records request. This figure surpasses his base salary as head coach, which hovered around $300,000 during his season in 2023. However, it was the bonuses in his coaching contracts that increased his earnings into the range of multimillion-dollar.

Nick Saban will make $500,000 a year in his post-retirement advisory role at Alabama, as first reported by Tuscaloosa News. More ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 1, 2024

In addition to his Alabama duties, Saban has strategically aligned himself with ESPN’s “College GameDay” as an Analyst. While working in this pre-game show broadcast, we can witness him share his in-depth knowledge about football alongside, Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit.

What sets Saban truly apart is that money is not a decision-making factor. Despite offers from NFL franchises and promising paychecks, he consistently chose to remain loyal to Alabama throughout his coaching tenure.

His joining ESPN is an extension of his aspirations– an opportunity to share his expert analysis and stay connected to the game he’s in love with. Saban’s main goal was to leave behind a legacy at Alabama and in the history of college football. And he sure got paid handsomely for it.

Nick Saban was the King Of College Football Salaries

During his two seasons (2022 and 2023) as head coach, Nick Saban held the top position in terms of coaching salaries in college football. His contracts included both a salary and additional compensation for his talent resulting in earnings of $10.695 million (2022)- approximately $11.1 million (2023). The estimate is based on contractual details and assuming full-year payment).

Throughout his tenure at Alabama from 2007 to 2023, Saban’s average annual salary was estimated to be around $11.7 million. In 2022, he signed an eight-year contract extension worth $93.6 million. Saban’s contract at the University of Alabama included a fixed starting salary that would have increased to $12.7 million if he had remained head coach.

Looking ahead, Saban isn’t completely done with his contribution to college football. He is just opting for a more behind-the-scenes role and a shot at the spotlight as a broadcaster.