“I am Like Bin Laden in That City &…”: Chandler Parsons Narrates How Johnny Manziel Shocked Memphis With His Jersey Choice

Former NFL player Johnny Manziel and former NBA player Chandler Parsons are actually really close friends, and when Parsons used that friendship to get Manziel onto his show. The former QB went on to Fanduel TV’s Run it Back to have a chat with his friend and his co-hosts, and gave us some hilarious moments.

Manziel managed to give us many headline-worthy moments like when he shunned Tom Brady from the title of NFL GOAT in favor of another surprising veteran. Another moment was when the hosts of the show asked the 2012 Heisman winner whether he can go back to Memphis, since Parsons cannot (for obvious reasons.)

Manziel revealed that he, in fact, will be making a trip to Memphis for the Texam A&M. Now, for the spicy bit. Parsons, looking to stir up trouble, asked Manziel to wear his Grizzly’s jersey, and Manziel was open to the idea! Narrating the time Manziel went for his first game in Memphis, Parsons revealed,

“That was the best thing. So he comes to Memphis, huge deal, Johnny Manzel going to play football there. I’m like Bin Laden in that city. When he comes there, literally his first game, he walks in the tunnel wearing my jersey.”

That was quite the show of solidarity from Manziel for his friend and the co-hosts agreed as they called the move “brave” and “ballsy.” Parsons apparently wants a repeat of that event, as he suggested Manziel do the same for his upcoming trip. However, he forgets that Manziel is not the hero in Memphis he used to be. But what is the backstory of this animosity between Parsons and Memphis?

The Chandler Parsons vs Grizzlies History

For the unitiated, Parsons used to play for the Memphis Grizzlies during his NBA days. However, he was openly hated by certain Grizzlies fans, those who thought he was paid more than he was worth. In fact, things got so ugly, that he was once openly booed by Grizzlies fans during a home game in 2017.

Parsons, as he slowly lost his shine, wasn’t looking worth the cool $94 million the Grizzlies had dropped on him. This frustration seemingly bubbled over during a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, when Parsons drew a foul after entering the game with 3:47 left in the first quarter, stepped to the line and missed both shots.

The crowd booed. Of course, this doesn’t sound like a happy relationship between fans and a player. And many believe that the boos got to Parsons, who ended the game with 6 points. Not one to stay quiet though, Parsons hit back at those fans in the post-game interview, saying that he would just treat home games like away games, if that’s how things were going to be. Things, of course, didnt get much better before Parsons left for the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.