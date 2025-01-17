“I Don’t Give a Damn if Arthur Smith and Russell Wilson Were Best Friends”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Discuss QB-OC Issue

All is apparently not well in Pittsburgh. If recent reports by Steelers insider Mark Kaboly are to be believed, QB Russell Wilson and OC Arthur Smith did not have a “good working relationship” but “fought through their differences” for the Steelers.

The report became a widely discussed topic in Steelers circles, with coach Mike Tomlin disputing the “rumors” and adding that the duo had a “fluid working relationship” in the press conference following their playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson also seemed to agree with Tomlin’s take. Shannon, while explaining his stance, noted why such reports arise when the team starts losing crucial matchups.

“It’s tough, Ocho, when you lose because people start looking at this as why we lose, instead of saying we just weren’t good enough. I don’t give a damn if Arthur Smith and Russell Wilson were best friends, they going out to lunch every night, they taking turns eating dinner at each other’s house. They weren’t beating the Baltimore Ravens,” Shannon said on the Nightcap podcast.

Meanwhile, co-host Chad Johnson agreed with Shannon and observed that most of the time, QBs, coordinators, and head coaches get along in the NFL. Even when they don’t, they still have one goal in mind: to win games, compete, and do their best for the team.

And, Ocho wondered whether the Steelers’ five-game losing streak played a role in the Wilson-Smith rumors. He asked a critical query on why the QB-OC fallout narrative wasn’t prevalent when the Steelers were winning football games.

“Russell Wilson came in and had success when he took over for Justin Fields. We didn’t hear any gripes. We didn’t hear any issues. So, even if they didn’t get along, whatever it may be, it was working just fine. Now towards the end, they lost the last five. They made the playoffs, went home in the first round. Now, all of a sudden, you lost the last five, and you are saying maybe the relationship had a strain? No. Because it was doing just fine as far as from a productive standpoint.”

Amid reports about Wilson and Smith, it’s also uncertain if the duo will reunite with the Steelers next season. The reasons are multifold. 1.) Russell Wilson is set to become a free agent next season. 2.) Arthur Smith is in talks with multiple NFL teams about a new coaching job.

But, whether the duo reunites or not, the important issue for the Steelers next season is to address their lack of playoff success as it has become a repetitive trend.