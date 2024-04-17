Keith Miller III’s Girlfriend Reveals The College WR Was “Mentally Battling Something” Before Untimely Death: “I Forgive You”

The College football community was shocked by the tragic news on Thursday night of the passing of Texax A&M Commerce Lions’ Keith Miller in his apartment near the TAMUC campus. The news of the 22-year-old athlete’s passing left many deeply saddened. In the midst of seeking answers, Miller’s girlfriend, Caila Jae, offered a glimpse into his mental state before his death, shedding light on the heartbreaking loss.

Caila turned to Instagram to pour her heart out, touching on the circumstances that potentially resulted in Keith Miller’s untimely death. She stressed that Keith was “mentally battling something” beyond anyone’s reach, not even hers or his mother’s. According to her, she wasn’t able to help him despite her best efforts as his partner. Caila further expressed her sorrow and pinpointed that ultimately, it was all in God’s hand. She added:

“Keith was mentally battling something that not me or even his mom could help him with. I have done everything I could I as his partner to try to help him during his battle but ultimately God as the final say so.Keith baby I forgive you and I love you in this life and the next.”

After two seasons as a wide receiver at the University of Colorado, Miller transferred to Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2022. During his two years with the Lions, he also served as a team captain in the 2023 season.

The news of Miller’s passing sparked an overflow of heartfelt messages and support. Commerce-Lions’ head coach Clint Colezel conveyed profound sadness, portraying Miller as a cherished individual and offering condolences to his loved ones and all who held him dear.

Keith Miller’s Cause of Death Unknown

The cause of Keith Miller’s death remains undisclosed, with a police spokesperson yet to provide additional information, as reported by Daily Mail.

Originally a three-star recruit to Colorado, Miller, made a mark in high school football at Colony High School, tallying 22 touchdowns and 1,856 yards. Upon transferring to Commerce Lions, he showcased his skills over the past two seasons. He bagged two touchdowns on 39 receptions for 457 yards and averaging 25.4 yards per game.

May Keith Miller’s soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family and the Texas A&M-Commerce community during this challenging time.