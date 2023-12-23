“I Get Butterflies Before”: One Texan Man Has Myles Garrett Feeling Out of Character

Myles Garrett sits firmly on the head chair of the No. 1 defense in the National Football League. His stature and size are well established and offensive coordinators around the league either get pumped up by the challenge he poses or miss a lot of sleep the week they play Cleveland. But there are apparently a few matchups that get generally composed and calm Myles Garrett excited, he confesses.

Laremy Tunsil, the elite LT from Houston, makes the cut for Myles Garrett’s fiercest competitors. Their battles go back to college days. On matching up with the great LT, Garrett said,

“I go in kind of calm and composed. But I can’t lie, most of the time when I get those kind of matchups, I get butterflies before, knowing that this is going to be a fun one.”

This Sunday the two heavyweights battle against each other. And even though Garrett believes there wouldn’t be many one-on-one matchups, even lining up against each other, these two masterful athletes are going to be a sight to watch. Garrett also noted that aside from the battle within the battle, the Browns’ defense as a whole had not been performing at the standard expected from them.

Even after winning two out of the last three, the Browns have a lot to prove. For Myles Garrett, it might just be breaking the curse of the 13 sacks which has been stuck since week 11. With 30 pressures in the last 3 games, Garrett has made sure his presence is felt but without the sacks, it feels incomplete.

Battle Within the Battle: Laremy Tunsil Vs Myles Garrett

Numbers show that the last three times these two lined up opposite each other, LT got the best of Garett. With just a sack against Tunsil in those games, Garrett can hit two stones with one bird this Sunday. Firstly, get over the lack of sacks and secondly prove his prowess over the highest-paid LT in the league. Establishing that there isn’t a match-up that Garett is afraid of in the entire league.

The two defensive beasts have had a very similar story of ups and downs in the NFL. While Tunsil’s entry was a big controversy, Garrett’s first few years were also not smooth. They both were exceptional talents stuck in situations where the game was the last thing anyone talked about. Today, both have established their worth in the richest league. And both have become inseparable parts of their respective teams. Truly, both inspiring stories for those facing a hard time going through changes.