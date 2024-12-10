“I Guess Homer is a Detroit Lions Fan”: Netizens Thrilled as Homer Simpson Joins Peyton Manning and Brother Eli on the ManningCast

The ManningCast introduced an interesting guest for the Cowboys vs Bengals game. Homer Simpson joined the brothers to promote the last episode of the ManningCast for the regular season.

For a game that is most likely going to be a slugfest between two struggling teams, the NFL has a trick up its sleeve to entertain its viewers. The primetime matchup will see three different broadcasts: the regular ESPN broadcast, and the ManningCast broadcast on ESPN, and for the first time, there will be a third broadcast on Disney+ and ESPN+. Homer joined the Peyton brothers to promote this third special broadcast.

When asked what his favorite football team was, Homer responded like any other casual football fan and said, “I kinda wait to see which team is winning the most and then act like I’ve always been a die-hard fan.”

Fans loved seeing their favorite Simpsons character join the world of football and jumped to the comments to express their joy. At Homer’s admission, one Detroit fan said:

I guess Homer is a Detroit Lions fan — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 10, 2024

Many fans were thrilled with his appearance on the beloved show, and one even said that watching the special broadcast might be more fun than watching the Cowboys play:

Haha… might be more entertaining than watching th Cowboys get spanked again at home. — 🚀 MostlyDoge 🚀 🐕 (@JohnMostly92020) December 10, 2024

Probably more entertaining than this game will be. 😤🫣 🤣 Hope I'm wrong. — Checkered Past 🇺🇲🫡🇺🇲 (@FoldenWilliam) December 10, 2024

Wow this is epic — James (@thesaucyboss100) December 10, 2024

I demand Homer weekly co-host — betr (@betr) December 10, 2024

ESPN is presenting a unique viewing experience for the Monday Night Football game, transforming it into an animated spectacle reminiscent of The Simpsons. This event, titled The Simpsons Funday Football, features iconic characters such as Bart and Homer Simpson on the field, alongside other beloved figures from the series.

The telecast will use advanced technology to bring the animated world of Springfield to life as the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Dallas Cowboys, allowing fans to enjoy the action in a fresh and engaging format.