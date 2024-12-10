mobile app bar

“I Guess Homer is a Detroit Lions Fan”: Netizens Thrilled as Homer Simpson Joins Peyton Manning and Brother Eli on the ManningCast

Nidhi
Published

The ManningCast enters the Simpsons world for the special Simpsons Funday Footbal broadcast.

The ManningCast introduced an interesting guest for the Cowboys vs Bengals game. Homer Simpson joined the brothers to promote the last episode of the ManningCast for the regular season.

For a game that is most likely going to be a slugfest between two struggling teams, the NFL has a trick up its sleeve to entertain its viewers. The primetime matchup will see three different broadcasts: the regular ESPN broadcast, and the ManningCast broadcast on ESPN, and for the first time, there will be a third broadcast on Disney+ and ESPN+. Homer joined the Peyton brothers to promote this third special broadcast.

When asked what his favorite football team was, Homer responded like any other casual football fan and said, “I kinda wait to see which team is winning the most and then act like I’ve always been a die-hard fan.”

Fans loved seeing their favorite Simpsons character join the world of football and jumped to the comments to express their joy. At Homer’s admission, one Detroit fan said:

Many fans were thrilled with his appearance on the beloved show, and one even said that watching the special broadcast might be more fun than watching the Cowboys play:

ESPN is presenting a unique viewing experience for the Monday Night Football game, transforming it into an animated spectacle reminiscent of The Simpsons. This event, titled The Simpsons Funday Football, features iconic characters such as Bart and Homer Simpson on the field, alongside other beloved figures from the series.

The telecast will use advanced technology to bring the animated world of Springfield to life as the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Dallas Cowboys, allowing fans to enjoy the action in a fresh and engaging format.

    Nidhi

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

