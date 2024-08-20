“I Miss You”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Honors Her Late Mom Debbie on Her Birthday

Patrick Mahomes faced a tough loss last year when his grandmother, Debbie Martin passed away on April 5, 2023. After facing prolonged health issues, she spent her last few days in the hospital and was eventually placed in ICU. Following Debbie’s passing, the QB’s mother, Randi was devastated by the loss. Since that tragic day, Randi has been honoring Debbie’s memory by writing notes on Instagram as a way to cope with her grief and express her daughterly love.

Now, a year after her mother’s passing, Randi again paid tribute to Debbie on what would have been her 73rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she posted an old black and white picture of Debbie with her granddaughter, Sterling, and Randi’s daughter, Mia. Alongside, the caption read: “Happy birthday momma! I miss you every single day. Until we meet again I pray I will always make you proud. I love you, momma.”

Underneath the photo, Randi included a quote by Jim Churchill that deeply resonated with her; “There is no perfect way to be a mother and a million ways to be a good one.”

Randi’s post deeply resonated with her Instagram followers as fans quickly jumped to pour words of comfort in the comments section.

One fan fondly mentioned how Debbie would be so proud of her daughter, Randi, and her grandson, Patrick. While another sympathized with Randi’s loss.

The rest of the comments had a common theme of offering support to Randi, who might still have a tough time coming to terms with the grief.

FYI, Debbie played a role in Patrick Mahomes’ NFL success.

From the QB’s early days playing football at Whitehouse High School in Texas to his achievements in the NFL, Debbie always encouraged her eldest grandson to pursue his passion for the sport.

In a 2019 video interview, two years after the two-time MVP made his debut in the league, Debbie was seen beaming with pride as she discussed her grandson’s humility and talent and mentioned:

​ “I can’t believe it’s all happening. He’s only 23 years old. And Kansas City’s had him a year.”

Thinking about Mahomes’ down-to-earth demeanor, she added:

“I just wish to have more billboards as they have in Kansas City here in Tyler. Because Patrick is a bought-house kid. He hadn’t changed and will always be Patrick.”

Unfortunately, the woman who helped Patrick chase his dream of playing in the NFL, couldn’t witness his success of winning two back-to-back Super Bowls for Kansas City and ow the team’s chase for a three-peat in the 105th season which is set to start on September 5. However, she was a part of Texas Tech alum’s championship titles in 2019 and 2022.

Even though she is no longer there, her presence is felt—perhaps looking down from above and showering blessings on Patrick as he strives for success.