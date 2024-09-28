“I Modeled My Game Around Him”: Travis Hunter Speaks Up After Mending Relations With Richard Sherman

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was fuming with anger when Richard Sherman questioned his abilities as a wide receiver but Coach Prime’s timely intervention has thawed the situation.

On his podcast, Sherman claimed that Hunter won’t be able to keep up with NFL quarterbacks in the offense and suggested he should stick to a cornerback role if he wanted to make it in the league. Hunter didn’t respond kindly to the criticism and called out Sherman for his comments. “Stop speaking on me,” Hunter exclaimed. “Let me play football.”

However, moving on more the slight disagreement, Hunter recently posted a video putting an end to his feud with the retired cornerback. He revealed that they had a conversation which settled their differences and Sherman apologised for his comments. Hunter revealed:

“He didn’t mean for it to go out that way. No negative energy. He was telling me that he watched me a lot but you know I grew up watching him, I modeled my game around him when I was younger.”

Similarly, Sherman posted about his conversation with Hunter and even expressed his willingness to host the young player on his podcast in the future. Both of them credited Coach Prime for mediating the discussion.

Deion Sanders joined the Buffaloes in 2023 and has been on a mission to turn the bottom-tier team into a title challenger. The coach didn’t want any distractions for the star player so decided to intervene in the brief feud.

Coach Prime had a big role in ending the online beef

Sanders, who himself played cornerback during his time in the league, had a major role in pacifying Hunter. He reached out to Sherman to resolve the issue and connected the pair over the phone. When they got a chance to talk, they were able to settle the differences and move forward.

After that, the Buffs Coach thanked Sherman on his Instagram story for ‘blessing’ the young player. Hunter is one of the special talents who can play an offense-defense dual role in the game. This year he had a breakthrough after showing his dual abilities in the team’s thrilling win against Baylor Bears.

Hunter was part of the offense that scored the final touchdown to push the game into overtime. After that, he switched duties without a break and returned as a cornerman to tackle the Baylor tight end in the endzone for a fumble, giving the Buffaloes their first conference win of the season.