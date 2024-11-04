“I Was Injured”: Patrick Mahomes’ Pregnant Wife Brittany Revisits Her Pelvic Floor Therapy Experience

Patrick Mahomes, right, stands with his wife, Brittany Mahomes during his Ring of Honor ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany has some tips for bouncing back after pregnancy. As a mother of two, with the third on the way, Brittany is basically an expert now. During the Whoop Podcast, the former soccer star pulled from her own experiences to share some serious tips with post-partum mothers.

Her 3-word solution for bouncing back after carrying a child for 9 months is the Pelvic Floor Therapy. According to her, she started to work out post-partum just as she had always done. Her reasoning had been a simple, “Oh, I’ll just keep working out how I’ve always worked out, I’m fine.”

However, the situation ended up costing Mrs. Mahomes, as she hurt her back severely. It was after she received her x-rays and had a conversation with her chiropractor, that she decided to go ahead with the pelvic floor therapy:

“A lot of people talk about pelvic floor therapy and really strengthening your pelvic floor after you’ve had kids. And I obviously started to do more of that because I was injured and that’s kind of what my therapy was.”

Brittany further emphasized the importance of breathing techniques while working out as well. She deemed it to be crucial during any sort of therapy or exercise.

As she pointed out the necessity of breathing techniques, the host, Will Ahmed, asked the mom of two if she and Patrick ever meditated before her back injury therapy.

Answering the question, Brittany revealed that the couple had not been invested in meditations before her post-partum issues. Will interjected by confirming whether Patrick had been honest in recent times when he had admitted to being focused on breathing techniques.

The wife of the QB chuckled slightly. However, she was quick to admit that the football player’s trainer, Bobby Stroupe, often gets him into varied workouts and breathing methods.