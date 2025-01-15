“I’d Love to See Deion Sanders in the League”: Davante Adams Gets Real About Coach Prime’s Talks with Dallas Cowboys

After Mike McCarthy’s firing, billionaire owner Jerry Jones spoke with Deion Sanders about the Dallas Cowboys coaching job on Monday. Notably, Coach Prime played for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. Additionally, he had maintained a solid relationship with Jerry Jones even after entering college football.

As confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Deion-Jerry conversation sparked speculation among analysts and fans about a potential Cowboys deal with the Tennessee Titans. There was talk of the Cowboys swapping their QB, Dak Prescott, for the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick to bring Shedeur Sanders on board.

And it seems Davante Adams also believes that Deion would join the NFL if Shedeur were the starting quarterback. During an appearance on the Up and Adams Podcast, Adams said:

“I honestly wouldn’t have been surprised if it ended up being the Raiders, just based on all the Shedeur… potentially to the Raiders. But let’s see. I think I’d love to see Deion in the league. It’ll be fun to watch.”

Adams went on to explain the “unorthodox” nature of Deion’s coaching and highlighted the reasons why he could be successful in the NFL. The most important factor, according to Adams, is that Deion commands the respect of players.

“I think you talk about a player’s coach, and Deion has a special way of doing it. It’s a little unorthodox, but he’s got the respect of most players in the league. In college, it may not be everyone’s flavor, but I think he’s a hell of a coach. He knows how to get guys behind him and working in the right direction. So, we’ll see how that works.”

While rumors suggest Deion could join the Cowboys, there is one major caveat: He is currently the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and is laser focused on revamping the team following the departures of Shedeur and Travis Hunter.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community,” Deion Sanders told ESPN on Monday night.

As of now, there is no conclusive report indicating Deion might join the Cowboys. However, the underlying sentiment is that many players, including Davante Adams, would welcome Deion’s entrance into the NFL.