“If One Of Y’all Quit, You Off the Team”: Deion Sanders Punishes Entire Team For Disgusting Locker Room Behaviour

Deion Sanders takes discipline very seriously. As the CU Buffs have gotten back from spring break, fun time is over and the grind has begun. Coach Prime, not giving his players any leeway to slack after coming from vacation, got straight into it in one of his first team meetings back, and tore undisciplined players up.

Playing a video of a filthy locker room, with clothes strewn about everywhere, the Coach let it be known straight that he isn’t down with that kind of behavior. Asking responsibility from the team, he sanctioned a cleaning session after practice to get the locker room back in order. Insitlling the team mentality, Sanders said,

“We know who those lockers those were. But we’re a team, so all of us are going to pay for that. Its out house, why would you leave your crib like that? Some of you were raised like that, your parents let you get down like that. I’m not one of those parents. So we’re going to take care of that after practice today.”

Further emphasising their responsibility as team to right individual errors, Coach Prime refused to take any excuses from anyone for not cleaning, highlighting the implications as he said,

“We’re going to take care of that after practice and if one of ya’ll quit, you off the team. If of of y’all shut it down or come up with a certain illness or a certain ailment, you likely going to be clean as well. We’re not going to live like that.”

A filthy environment is just not how coach Prime rolls. And he’s made it clear to his boys multiple times, like the time he found the team toilets littered with toilet paper, and made a teaching moment of that too. And there’s a heart-warming reason why he’s so particular about this.

Why is Coach Prime so Particular With Cleanliness?

In a podcast appearance before, Sanders had revealed why cleanliness is so important to him. Its because he knows that if he doesn’t take responsibilty of his own cleaning, someone else will have to. Narrating an incident where he got into an argument wiht a woman for throwing her used towel under the counter while at a hotel, Sanders said,

“You know, how simplistic that sounds? In a hotel, they’re supposed to come clean up after you. But why would you throw it under the counter where someone would have to come and get on their knees to clean it up. And I always felt like, man that’s somebody’s mama.”

Sanders explained that he has always cleaned up after himself because he knew his mother would step in to do it for him. Not wanting to be a burden, Sanders always cleaned up after himself and these are the same values that he’s trying to instill in his boys at Colorado.