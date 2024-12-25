“I’m a Little Disappointed”: Patrick Mahomes Once Expressed Sour Feelings About Playing on Christmas Day

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks to media after the win over the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again playing on Christmas Day as if it has become a yearly tradition of sorts. Just last year, Patrick Mahomes led his team against the Las Vegas Raiders, which did not pan out in their favor. But who’s to complain? They have only lost one game since then.

Mahomes had sour feelings about playing the 25th of December game, though. He confessed that he was “a little disappointed” that he was about to miss out on some family time.

Those who know Mahomes well understand that he values spending time with his family more than anything else. And Christmas is one of those special occasions, cherished by almost everyone, to be spent with family.

“I’m a little disappointed I’m going to miss Christmas Eve with my kids and Christmas morning and miss Santa coming,” he told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on the phone.

However, being the quarterback of the best football team in the league comes with certain responsibilities, which he understood.

He added: “But I’ll be able to spend the evening with them and open presents with them then. So, it’ll be a great opportunity. I’m excited for that. We’ll miss the kids a little bit but we’ll celebrate after the game’s over.”

Patrick was asked the same question this year during Monday’s presser, and he showed that he stands on business with his diplomatic response.

This year, the streaming rights for the Christmas matchup are held by Netflix, and with Mahomes being an integral part of it, he expressed excitement and honor to be a part of the first-ever collaboration of many.

“I think it is really cool playing the first Netflix game on Christmas Day in front of the whole nation. It’s an honor, so we’ll go out there trying to do what we can not to have the same experience we had last Christmas. But as I said, it’s a great football team, and I’ll be a great challenge.”

The Chiefs and the Steelers have both clinched a spot in the playoffs, however, the fight for Kansas City to keep the No. 1 AFC seed for themselves is still on. A win today will lock it in.