“I’m in Therapy”: Chad Johnson Reveals He Wants to Bring an Honest Change in Himself With His New Year’s Resolution for 2025

Chad Johnson admits he often uses curse words, like many of us in the world. It’s hard not to as you mature and wrongful things begin to happen to us in life. But Johnson said he’s making a conscious effort to expel those words out of his vocabulary. Through therapy, Johnson wants to stop cursing as a part of his New Year’s resolution in 2025.

Johnson explained on Nightcap why he likes to use curse words in the first place. He believes cursing is a sentence enhancer, noting that when we speak normally, it doesn’t have the same impact as when we add a curse for emphasis.

“I like cursing chat. I feel that it is a sentence enhancer. It’s no different than when you cook and add seasoning, it gives it flavor. So if I say ‘Unc, you my dog, I love you, man,’ that sounds good. But if I say ‘Hey Unc, man I f**king love you man,’ there’s a difference in the meaning and delivery. That’s why I think curse words are so important,” said Ocho.

It’s an interesting defense of cursing, especially coming from a guy who is trying to do it less. Regardless, Johnson added that he’s going to try to trim back on his usage through therapy.

“Good luck with that,” Shannon responded, prompting a big laugh from Ocho. If there’s anyone who understands Johnson’s struggles with expletives, it’s his co-host, who likely spends more time with him than anyone else (excluding Johnson’s wife, of course).

Like many New Year’s resolutions, this one may go by the wayside come the second week of January. It’s hard to not curse as an adult in today’s society. Especially with social media bringing phrases filled with cursing into our everyday dialect.

Also, in general, people swear for a variety of reasons. Whether it be to make a point of emphasis, like in Johnson’s example, or express hostility. But when it comes to owning a brand in media, it’s usually better to sway away from cursing regularly.

Some algorithms now make it harder for content to reach certain corners of the internet if it features any curse words. So it’s best to avoid it as often as possible if you care about engagement.

Shannon’s New Year resolution

Sharpe’s resolution is much more feasible for someone of his stature. He simply wants to stop entertaining lies online. He has responded to false claims in the past, but says it only fueled the fire. Now, he aims to stay away from the rumors and falsehoods.

“I ain’t chasing lies,” Sharpe stated. “Whatever y’all say, I am. Whatever you say, I’m done. My grandma told me ‘Boy, never chase a lie,’ and I just see it now. I see what y’all write. When I don’t comment, it goes away!”

Sharpe has been a part of some interesting headlines during 2024. Most notably, he accidentally went live on Instagram to his 3.2 million followers during an intimate moment with another woman. The video was recorded and went viral as people questioned how Unc could let such a video slip through to the world.

Shannon responded to the incident later, saying he was embarrassed and didn’t mean for his private life to reach his followers. But clearly, the response did nothing but make the situation worse.

Sometimes it’s best to just ignore things on social media. Sure, there are times when celebrities need to come out and defend their honor and persona. Yet for Shannon, he’s going to try to take a different approach when it comes to media controversies in 2025.

We’ll see if Sharpe and Johnson both stick to their resolutions or if they forget about them after just one week of diligently following through.