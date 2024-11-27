“I’m Open to Everything and Attached to Nothing”: Aaron Rodgers Clarifies His Stance on Retirement vs. Playing Next Season

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on during the first half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

40-year-old Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know his next step. Him and the Jets have had a challenging season this year. The Jets, on their part, are looking for a full rebuild. Most of the people in the building are gone, including Robert Saleh, and fans are left wondering if Rodgers is going to be next?

But more than that, one might wonder if the aging quarterback even going to return to the field after this season? Rodgers took to the Pat McAfee show to detail his future plans:

“I think, at this point, I’m open to everything and attached to nothing. … A lot can change … but playing in New York would obviously be my first choice, if I wanted to play.”

Rodgers isn’t in denial about his age either. He isn’t even sure if he wants to play any longer. Debunking the rumors that he wants to continue playing in 2025, Rodgers said:

“As far as my future goes, I haven’t told anybody in my life that I wanna play in 2025 [but not for] the Jets. That’s 100% false…I’m gonna wait and see what happens at the end of the season, if they want me back…When you’re 40, going on 41, you’re obviously at the end of your career.”

Rodgers’ comments come shortly after The Athletic reported that he has little desire to continue with the Jets following two seasons with the team.

His desire to play with the team aside, it doesnt seem like the Jets are going to want Rodgers back either. Their 2024 season under Rodgers has somehow been even more of a trainwreck than their 2023 season under rookie Zach Wilson.

According to reports, Jets owner Woody Johnson is already considering parting ways with Aaron Rodgers after this season, just after his one full season playing for the team. The Jets still have 7 games left in the season but their playoff chances are slim, and chances of Rodgers taking them to the promised land even slimmer.