“In Her Chanel Era”: Fans Appreciate Taylor Swift’s $165,000 “Superstitious” Outfit at Chiefs-Texans Divisional Game

Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The stage is set for the Kansas City Chiefs as they begin their quest to defend their Super Bowl title and make history. Facing the resurgent Texans in the divisional round, the spotlight wasn’t solely on the players. Taylor Swift, a now-frequent presence at Chiefs games, made her grand entrance at Arrowhead Stadium, turning heads once again with her outfit choice. True to form, she dressed for the occasion, arriving in a chic all-black Chanel ensemble that perfectly matched the high-stakes atmosphere.

Advertisement

It seems Chanel has become Taylor Swift’s go-to brand for any matchup against the Texans. For her appearance at Arrowhead, she showcased a stunning Black and White Tweed checkered coat, priced at an impressive $9,600. She paired it with a sleek black wool jersey jumpsuit, costing $4,650, and accessorized with a chic Chanel chain belt worth just over $2,000. Every piece of her ensemble came straight from Chanel.

Sitting in the cold January air at Arrowhead, Taylor embraced a winter-inspired look from Chanel’s Resort 2025 runway. Interestingly, this wasn’t her first Chanel moment against Houston—during the Week 16 matchup, she sported a vintage Chanel hat, making her choice to stick with the brand appear intentional.

Taylor’s attention to detail didn’t stop there. She adorned her outfit with Chanel pendant earrings from the R25 collection, priced at $1,150, and carried a classic black mini flap bag that cost $5,000. To finish her look, she stepped into cuffed black boots, which may be from Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection. However, there was a lack of Chiefs red in her outfit which has been a theme in her outfits previously.

Fans were quick to express their obsession with Taylor Swift’s latest look, dubbing it her “Chanel Era.” They couldn’t help but notice her apparent trend of favoring one luxury brand, with one fan even asking for affordable alternatives to recreate her look, saying, “Any idea on an alternative reasonably priced look?”

However, some fans speculated that her consistent choice of Chanel might be tied to football superstitions, which are prevalent among players and fans alike. One commented, “Superstitions are so big in football. Maybe after the vintage Chanel hat, it’s Chanel until they lose or to the Super Bow”

Still, not everyone was on board. A few fans voiced disappointment that Taylor didn’t incorporate anything Chiefs-related into her outfit, as she had done last year, making her absence of team-themed apparel a talking point for the critics. See for yourself,

Others chimed in and wrote,

A few commented,

Some pointed out,

Whatever she wore and why, it worked as the Chiefs emerged victorious on the night, defeating the Texans 23-14 in the divisional round. They now advance to the AFC Championship game for 7th straight season and will take on either the Ravens or the Bills.