Is Pat Surtain II Playing Against the Saints? Injury Update on Broncos CB After Week 6 Concussion

The Denver Broncos find themselves in a tough spot ahead of their face-off against the Saints. With Pat Surtain II’s return uncertain after suffering a concussion in Week 6, Denver might have to play without their highest-paid defender and the odds don’t seem to speak in their favor.

The cornerback suffered a head injury while attempting to break up a pass in their first defensive snap last Sunday. After colliding with the Chargers’ Ladd McConkey, Surtain was seen holding his head and had to be taken out of the field for medical supervision before finally leaving for the locker room. Head coach Sean Payton later announced that the cornerback was being evaluated with the league’s concussion protocol.

Surtain has missed Monday and Tuesday’s practice sessions, which might imply that he has not yet cleared all stages of the protocol. The league has strict rules for head injuries, and concussions can be especially tricky, having an unpredictable recovery time. At the moment, his status is likely to remain as a non-participant in practice until he receives medical authorization to return.

Next Thursday, the Broncos’ defense might struggle to contain their opponents’ passing game without Surtain in their ranks. This was quite evident when the Chargers managed to score in four straight drives after Surtain’s unfortunate departure from the field.

Denver without Pat Surtain II

If Surtain is unable to suit up against the Saints, the Broncos will likely turn to Ja’Quan McMillian to fill his shoes. The 24-year-old CB has already stepped up in relief of Surtain and scored two solo tackles. This season, he has played 6 games and has amassed 21 solo tackles, 7 assists, 1 stuff, and defended 2 passes.

However, McMillian couldn’t help Denver secure a win against the Chargers, which Surtain arguably could have. As a result, the Broncos now stand at 3-3.

Cornerback Riley Moss echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the team fell apart after losing Surtain to injury.

“It’s one of those things where something like that happens, we gotta be able to come together and continue to play and fire and we didn’t do that,” Moss said via Denver Sports 104.3. He even called it “a dark cloud” over their heads, which the team couldn’t shake off.

“It was just a little funk,” Moss continued. “And I think that’s something that we gotta work on — is being able to handle adversity and get through it.”

Surtain’s potential absence from the upcoming game could deal a blow to the Broncos’ defense, as they prepare to face New Orleans. Moss and McMillian would have to put their best foot forward in Surtain’s absence against the Saints’ strong passing game led by Derek Carr.