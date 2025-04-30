Jalen Milroe’s Incredible Gesture to Value His Parents’ Sacrifices Reminds Shannon Sharpe of His Early Days With Grandma

When Jalen Milroe was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the NFL Draft, his first instinct wasn’t about the playbook, the locker room, or even his own future. It was about his parents.

Advertisement

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, known for his composure and leadership, made an emotional promise as soon as the cameras started rolling. “I want to calculate all the miles, all the money my parents spent in college. I’m going to give it back,” declared Milroe.

In many ways, this wasn’t just a quote; it was a tribute. Milroe’s parents had traveled almost every week from Texas to see their son play, showing up for him when it would’ve been easier not to. So, with a rookie contract projected to pay close to $1 million a year, is it any surprise that their son wants to pay every cent of that journey back?

This kind, heartfelt, and loving gesture didn’t just strike a chord with Shannon Sharpe—it resonated. On the latest edition of Nightcap, the former tight end and NBA legend Joe Johnson were both clearly moved by Milroe’s statement. “I think that’s dope,” Johnson said, nodding.

“When these kids… because they all are kids, come into a lot of money—being able to look back and take care of your family first? That’s everything. Make sure moms, grandma, all them… make sure they straight,” he added.

The 7x NBA All-Star then reminisced about his own rags-to-riches story. “I remember my mama buying me a $140 pair of shoes… we couldn’t even pay the light bill. The gas would be off, no hot water. I’d go stay at my grandma’s house till we got it back. That’s just what it was.”

It was a raw and real story, much like the one narrated by Jalen Milroe. And it opened the door for Sharpe to reflect on his own childhood—back to the woman who raised him when things were tight and options were few.

“My grandma… the sacrifices that she made? She raised her own nine and then took her mom’s three. And loved them more than she loved her own nine.”

The Nightcap host, however, didn’t stop there. Sharpe explained that while no one is obligated to repay their family, he never saw it that way. He viewed it as a duty.

“You’re here because of a decision your parents made. You didn’t make it. But me, being who I am—man, I couldn’t not take care of her. My grandma was a maid at a nursing home, washing other people, doing that job every day. And I think about that all the time.”

In a league often dominated by stats and swagger, Jalen Milroe’s gesture is a reminder that gratitude hits harder than highlight reels. He hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL yet, but he’s already leading the right way—by honoring the ones who got him here. And clearly, Milroe is not the only one who carries those memories with him.