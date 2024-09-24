“Jayden Daniels is Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John”: Shannon Sharpe Can’t Stop Raving About Commanders QB

November 18, 2023: LSU wide receiver Jayden Daniels (5) walks down victory hill prior to NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Georgia St. Panthers and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20231118_zma_c04_155 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Last night the Commanders made their intention clear for the season as QB Jayden Daniels stunned the Bengals’ defense with his precision passing and pulled out a shock win for the team.

The rookie was on a different level with a record 91% pass completion, 2 touchdowns, and 254 yards in the team’s 38-33 win over Cincinnati.

Shannon Sharpe was so impressed with the young quarterback’s performance that he posted a tweet calling Daniels a “biblical evangelist.” On the Nightcap show, while talking to his co-host about Daniels, he brought up the tweet. He said:

“Ocho, i tweeteed tonight. Jayden Daniels is Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. He’s the Gospel. He’s Him. He was 21 of 23, 254 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 turnovers, 91% completion percentage. He was on a roll in a hostile environment against the Bengals.”

He added that the environment in Paycor stadium was tense as the Bengals were already 0-2 this season and adding another loss would be a big blow to their playoff hopes.

After the game, the Cincinnati team now stands at 0-3 and would need to get on a winning streak to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In the game, Daniels was face-to-face with fellow LSU alumni Joe Burrow and despite Burrow’s strong performance, the Bengals were unable to defeat the Commanders. Burrow scored the first touchdown of the game to give a strong start to his team.

Daniels quickly replied with three successive TDs and the Bengals’ offense tried to play catch up till the clock ran out of time.

Sharpe’s co-host Chad Johnson, too, was impressed with what he saw as he didn’t expect an inexperienced Daniels to start for the team so soon.

Ocho thinks the Commanders are set for the next decade

Johnson claimed that the Washington team had found their franchise quarterback in Daniels and the rookie would set the team for the next 10-12 years.

He added that based on Daniels’s time with the LSU team, he wasn’t sure of the rookie’s chances of starting in 2024 and never expected him to perform so well in his debut season.

Before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels was in LSU for 2 seasons, he won the coveted Heisman trophy and was NCAA’s top performers with 4946 yards and 50 touchdowns.

The Washington team picked him as the 2nd overall draftee and after observing his game in the pre-season training, promoted him to the starting quarterback role.

The move shocked a lot of NFL analysts as they thought that putting a rookie in the hot seat was too much pressure and that the team might end up suffering. However, with a 2-1 record the young QB is steadily steering the team in the right direction.