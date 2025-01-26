“Jayden Daniels Really Bought Into It”: CFB Insider Credits Rookie QB’s New Age Approach That Made Him an Exceptional Player

Jayden Daniels first used VR headsets in November 2023, while playing for LSU, to maintain mental fitness ahead of his Week 11 matchup against the Florida Gators after suffering a concussion the previous week. Fortunately, this new-age training method worked wonders, as he ended up racking up 5 touchdowns and over 500 yards. Since then, his performance has only seen an upside.

According to CFB insider Bruce Feldman, it’s Jayden’s persistence with VR training after the initial success that elevated him to the player he is today—a Rookie of the Year contender and one of the most successful first-year players. In the latest episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Feldman also noted LSU Athletics Director Jack Marucci’s role in Jayden’s inclination toward VR technology.

Feldman further highlighted how Marucci, the mind behind ‘Marucci Sports,’ was in talks with companies specializing in athlete training-oriented VR technology when the QB got concussed. Luckily, Daniels was open-minded about trying out the VR training systems as well.

“Jack Marucci’s been involved with people internationally who had this technology, and Jayden Daniels really bought into it. He went from being a good dual-threat QB to a record-setting Heisman winner to a guy who’s now tearing up in the NFL as a rookie. It’s a great story because when he was at Arizona State… it was a mess with Herm and… they had NCA issues. He was a good player but I don’t think anybody saw this coming.”

Jayden’s bet on the new-age technology gave him unbelievable returns, as one can see. Before training with Cognilize [German VR Software Company], Daniels was a decent dual-threat QB at Arizona State, drowned in off-field issues with the NCA and HC Herm Edwards. But since using VR headsets, Daniels has gone on to be a Heisman winner and take the Commanders to an NFC Championship game after 33 years.

So how does this VR training system work? According to Daniels, the system simulates a real-life game to the best of its abilities with one key difference — speed. Normally, players know what plays to make based on the playbook and HC’s instructions during breaks. But in the VR world, Jayden has only seven seconds to understand the play and execute a game plan.

Moreover, the defenders he faces in the VR system play at 1.75 times more speed than the average Defensive Ends. As per Daniels, training in a customized simulated environment has helped him read defenses 80% faster.

“When you’re in the VR, it moves faster than real human beings. Once you get out there, everything slows down. I know this is coming. I’ve seen this before,” Daniels said to The Athletic.

On paper, a VR training session is something other QBs could easily replicate. But as Feldman noted, it is Daniels’ commitment to the new-age technology that sets him apart.

For instance, Daniels begins his daily training sessions at 6 AM with the VR headsets. He doesn’t need to step onto the field for this. Instead, the training system has the ability to simulate real-life stadium environments and game scenarios anywhere.

“It’s like real life. They load in the stadium you’re playing in. I’ll get seven seconds to know the play,” Daniels revealed on the All Facts No Brakes podcast.

Kudos to Daniels for pushing the boundaries of NFL training methodologies. As a CFB player, sticking to tried-and-tested traditional methods for improvement might seem like a safe bet for most. But if you’re Jayden Daniels, breaking the norm and setting records is the standard.