Jewish by Faith, Jake Retzlaff Details His Prayer Rituals Before BYU Team Meetings

The BYU and Jake Retzlaff story started as the latter decided to bid goodbye to the JUCO level of college football. His move to BYU carved a historical feat in the college’s history as Retzlaff became the first-ever Jewish starting QB for them. This decision proved to be even more surprising as BYU is an institution founded, led, and aided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This meant that the college’s strong Mormon faith differed from Retzlaff’s Jewish rituals. However, these differences did not stop the redshirt junior from choosing the place based on its history, tradition, and crafting of next-level quarterbacks. The impressive four straight wins for the Cougars is a testament to this dedication. Meanwhile, Retzlaff found a way to balance his Jewish traditions and the college’s strong faith-based rituals.

Retzlaff sat down with KeyShawn Johnson on his All Facts No Brakes podcast, detailing his journey. He acknowledged that most of the time, he and his brother walk away and engage in their prayers. However, given BYU’s keen prayer traditions before and after the games, it sometimes becomes difficult to avoid and Retzlaff detailed his alternative.

” Prayer is involved with everything like we have prayer before team meetings, we have prayers before like before games and after games in the locker room and so me I have just been able to in my own mind say a similar prayer say my own prayer”

This faith-based dissimilarly hasn’t hampered the QB though. He has found himself having a perspective in his life and being able to compete at an ambitious level. It has brought its fair share of challenges as well. This includes other Jewish practices like eating a special kind of diet that isn’t easily available in places like Utah.

Jake Retzlaff shares how he practices the Kosher diet

In the same interview, Jake Retzlaff opened up about maintaining his Kosher diet, which follows Jewish customs and traditions. He discussed the challenges of sticking to this diet while playing in Utah, where Kosher foods are harder to come by.

Although he grew up on a Kosher diet, Retzlaff noted that it wasn’t strictly observed in his household, and they didn’t always follow all the rules. So it’s easier for him to adapt. However, he does avoid certain foods like pork.

” Not a strict Kosher diet. It’s impossible to be on a strict Kosher diet in Utah. I didn’t grow up extremely with extreme Kosher diet. But I stay from main things like you said, I’m not having Kula Pork at the Hawaiian Spot.”

But the BYU QB believes he isn’t missing anything by giving up certain foods because coming from JUCO, he is grateful to God for getting him the opportunity to play at a D1 school. Jake stated that he knows how to grind.

Jake Retxlaff is determined to carve his place in the NFL and BYU seems like the right place to ignite that dream. Despite the differences, he is ready to face challenges that will eventually bear fruitful results.