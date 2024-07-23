John Harbaugh is Unsure How NFL’s New Kickoff Rules Will “Affect” the Ravens

The NFL has made some changes to the game with new kick-off rules. While the kickers will continue launching from their own 35-yard line, the other 10 members will now have to line up on the opposing team’s 40-yard line. Moreover, the returning team will have 9 blockers at the minimum in the setup zone. With this new change, there is bound to be a learning curve for teams in the NFL. However, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh believes that this will not affect his team.

https://t.co/PvRkPu5av8 John Harbaugh’s press conference after the Ravens training camp. — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) July 22, 2024

Addressing the changes at a press conference, Harbaugh went on to talk about the difference between his team as well as the Spring League players with whom this rule was first implemented.

From the HC’s rationale, this had a huge variance compared to the Spring League. While the players in the Spring League used the rule to showcase their talents in hopes of getting selected, the NFL players will react differently to this rule.

In fact, Harbaugh is not only confident that his team will adapt to the new normal quickly, but even hopes that they can use the rule change to their advantage, as he said,

“How will it affect us? I don’t know either I’m hopeful that we come out here and we act and look like we know what we’re doing. We hope we coach it the right way and we hope it’s an advantage for us first part of the season.”

According to the coach, there is a level of maturity these NFL players bring in that can help them cope with the new rule. In addition to this, Harbaugh also spoke about the kind of talent the coaching staff has that will help the Ravens progress well in the upcoming season.

Changes in the coaching staff and the talent they’ll bring: Harbaugh

While speaking to the press, Harbaugh talked about the dynamicism in his coaching staff. He claimed that there has been a positive drive among his coaching staff for the upcoming season, as they are bringing in the energy he wants to see on the gridiron.

Moreover, the HC and his staff believes in giving new players an opportunity to make a name for themselves, as Harbaugh said,

“I think we embrace opportunity on the coaching staff side for these guys to move up into these positions. You know a guy like Trenton Simpson getting an opportunity to make a name for himself. So I like our guys and I’m very optimistic and that they’ll do very well.”

Hence, from the looks of it, Harbaugh seems very excited for the kind of coaching staff that is accompanying him in this season. Now, only time can tell how the Ravens will fare with this new rule change.