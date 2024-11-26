John Harbaugh vs. Jim Harbaugh: Who Has More Wins as an NFL Head Coach Right Now?

The battle of the Harbaughs is back after 12 years as Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers take on John Harbaugh’s Ravens in a thrilling Monday Night Football matchup. Although the former 49ers head coach boasts the best winning percentage among all active coaches, including his brother, he has fewer career wins in the NFL than his brother.

As per Pro Football Reference, John has been the NFL HC for the Ravens for 17 seasons and has coached 270 games in that period. In those 270 matches, he has won an impressive 167 games, losing 103. This puts his winning percentage at .619, slightly lower than Jim’s .694.

Jim is into his fifth season in the NFL. He coached the 49ers for four seasons before his almost decade-long spell at Michigan. During that time he coached 64 games, winning 44, losing 19, and drawing one. In ten games, this season with the Chargers, he boasts a 7-3 record, taking his record to 51 wins and 22 losses.

In playoffs, the Ravens Head Coach is a Super Bowl winner, winning the title in 2012 in the famous Harbaugh Bowl. John’s Baltimore defeated Jim’s Niners, 34-31 in New Orleans. His overall record in the post-season is 22 games played, 12 wins, and 10 losses, giving him a winning percentage of .545.

The franchise hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since 2012. The closest they came was last season, losing in the AFC Championship game.

Jim Harbaugh has a 5-3 record in the playoffs in his four seasons, giving him a winning percentage of .625. In his four seasons in San Francisco, his team made three straight NFC Game appearances, including a Super Bowl which he lost. In his last season, his team finished 8-8 and didn’t make the postseason.

However, the Niners have been to many NFC Games and 2 Super Bowls since his departure in 2014 but they are yet to lift their 6th Lombardy Trophy.

The Chargers are 7-3 and very much in contention for the playoffs. They are second in the AFC West behind the Chiefs. On Monday Night, they take on the Ravens who come into the game with a 7-4 record and are also second in the AFC North behind the Steelers.

Wholesome: Jim and John Harbaugh embrace before tonight’s matchup between the #Chargers and #Ravens. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KPo3aqAjLl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 26, 2024

Baltimore with -150 odds is the favorite going into the game to the Bolts’ +125 odds, even though Jim’s team has won five straight games. This will be the third time the Harbaugh brothers will play against each other, with John getting the best of his brother both times.