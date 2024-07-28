Jordan Love Speaks Out on $220 Million Contract Extension With Packers

Jordan Love has propelled himself amongst the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks, joining the ranks of Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence with his recent contract extension. The Green Bay Packers quarterback will pocket a base salary of $10.5 million for the 2024 season. However, the real headline is his four-year, $220 million extension, with $155 million guaranteed and a whopping $75 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Love recently reflected on this milestone during the training camp press conference, expressing that he is “truly grateful, humbled, and blessed” after signing the massive deal.

He also acknowledged the hard work and sacrifices that led to this moment, thanking the Packers organization, his agent, family, teammates, fans, and coaching staff for their support. He further added:

“I’m excited to have an opportunity to go out and earn this every day and prove the people who believe in me right. Now, I’m ready to get to work, prepare ourselves for the season ahead, and chase the ultimate goal that we have of winning a Super Bowl.”

When asked about the negotiation process, Love revealed that while he was present at the Packers’ facility and around his teammates, he had no choice but to miss the on-field interactions.

Now, Love is eager to get back onto the field, prove his worth, and build his camaraderie with his teammates, given that the pressure of the extension is behind him. Moreover, the 25-year-old QB’s words and demeanor reflect a player ready to embrace the expectations that come with such a lucrative contract.

Love will stay true to his roots despite the massive contract

During the press conference, one of the reporters asked Love how he would maintain his identity after securing a $220 million contract. Not surprisingly, this challenge seemed to be the least of his concerns:

“You gotta keep the main thing the main thing, you know. I’ve stuck to that, just being the person I am and trying to find ways to improve the kind of player I can be, the leader I can be. That’s the mindset, always trying to get better… Don’t change who you are, just stay true to yourself.”

Love’s journey to this moment has been one of patience and perseverance. He spent years honing his skills, gradually earning the trust of the front office. During the press conference, the QB also acknowledged the invaluable experience of learning behind one of the greatest to ever play the game, Aaron Rodgers.

Love diligently observed Rodgers and learned from him while waiting for his own time to take the reins. With the ink now dry on his contract and the keys to the Packers’ offense firmly in his hands, all eyes are now on Jordan Love.