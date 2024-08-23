Jordan Love’s Practice Session Against Punishable Ravens Defense Tells a Tale Of Upcoming Domination

Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field following the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After a “sloppy” joint practice last Friday, the latest reports from Wisconsin reveal that Jordan Love has dazzled against one of the best NFL defenses in the Baltimore Ravens.

Yesterday saw USA Network’s Ryan Wood take to “X” to share statistical data on Jordan Love’s performance against the Ravens in the joint training session. Ryan reported that Love’s passing game was on another level against the Ravens. He went 18-30 passes for 216 yards at the cost of a single interception.

Moreover, reports revealed that the Green Bay star received ample support from the Packers starting offensive line. They were seen helping him proficiently pass in the red zone [4 Red Zone TDs] and two-minute situations.

This serves as a great update from the training camp for the fans as Jordan Love had a stinker at Denver last week. Considering the poor outing happened right after the magnanimous contract extension, a few fans were worried that the Packers had made a mistake and wondered if Jordan is a one-season wonder. Thus this report would calm their nerves.

Jordan Love meanwhile is as confident as ever despite the big money extension. His faith in himself was on full display recently when he outlined ambitious goals for the upcoming season.

Jordan Love Has His Eyes Locked On The NFC North Championship

NFC North this year is undeniably one of the most competitive divisions in the league. While the Bears have reinforced massively with a generational talent in Caleb Williams, defending NFC North champs spearheaded by Jared Goff & Co. would hope to retain their title.

On top of these two strong teams are the Vikings with Justin Jefferson and Bo Nix. These three are the main competitors to Jordan Love’s target of winning the NFC Championship this season.

All three franchises he’s up against have an insanely stacked attack with an equally impressive defense. The Packers are no less themselves and would be riding high on being the youngest-ever NFL team to win a playoff game last season.

Love in his appearance on “Scoop City” addressed this goal for the season and revealed that with the growth that he and his fellow young teammates have made over the last 12 months, the belief is sky high in the locker room. Thus the goal for this season per Jordan is to win the NFC North Championship and the Super Bowl.

“Last year there was a lot of question marks with everybody on our team. We had a lot of young players and guys trying to prove themselves and now guys have kind of made a name for themselves… I think as a team in the locker room, obviously the goal is NFC North Championship and Super Bowl.”

While it’s hard to see the Packers win the Super Bowl this season, their fight for the NFC North title would be mouthwatering, to say the least. All four teams in the conference are some of the better-balanced sides in the league, so the competition will be cutthroat this time for the title.