Kansas City Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Explains How Technology Helps Him Cut Down on Injuries

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Part of what makes Patrick Mahomes one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today is his availability on any given Sunday. Throughout the first eight years of his career, the pride and joy of the Kansas City Chiefs has only missed two games due to injury, a factoid that he largely credits to modern-day sports science and medicine.

Both a customer and investor in the industry, Mahomes continues to promote various products such as his beloved Whoop, an athletic bracelet that tracks and monitors various recovery statistics.

According to the three-time Super Bowl champion, advancements such as these are becoming a part of everyday life for professional footballers who are looking to find any and everything that may give them a competitive edge.

“I have a Whoop, which I wear all the time. It tracks all my practices and it tracks all of my games. So, when I go into the offseason and I train, try to mimic that and put me in those stressful situations, so that I’m prepared for those moments… The technology in all of our pads now, it helps with cutting down on injuries and showing guys when they’re in that threshold where they might pull a hamstring and that kind of stuff.”

A dislocated kneecap during the 2019 season is the only blemish on Mahomes’ attendance record as a starter. While he would miss the final games of the 2020, 2023, and 2024 regular seasons, those absences were merely the result of him resting for the playoffs.

Suffice to say, from his play on the field to his usage of advanced biometrics, Mahomes continues to exemplify the pinnacle of modern-day football. However, there’s more to winning than just using the latest gadgets.

When directly asked, “Why do you keep winning?” Mahomes promptly suggested, “It starts with Coach Reid.”

“It starts with the organization that we’re in. He has this standard that you’re coming in every day to either get better or get worse, and I think we hold each other to that standard. Having guys like Travis Kelce, that came before me, Alex Smith, these guys taught me how to work. They taught me how to be great every single day.”

From having the right personnel to using the latest technology and data sets, Mahomes suggests that it’s all about finding “the little things to take your game to that next level.” Nevertheless, the two-time MVP suggests that all of the information and organization in the world is useless without “belief.”

“Whenever you start having success, you believe in each other,” Mahomes explained. Even though some of that self-confidence may have been dashed by their lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, the NFL’s premier passer is claiming that his team remains as “excited” as ever for the upcoming 2025 regular season.

“Last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but we took a lot of great things from it. Having all those young guys on our team, they’re hungry and they are ready to go. Our goal is to go out there and win the Super Bowl this year.”

Having already claimed five AFC Championships and three Lombardi trophies, the theme for Mahomes and co. continues to be ‘Super Bowl or bust.’ Until the Chiefs actually begin to show extended signs of atrophy, both fans and pundits alike would be well advised to avoid writing them off just yet.