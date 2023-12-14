Kirk Franklin Suggests Shannon Sharpe to Seek “Therapy” for His $130,000 Obsession With His Teeth

Shannon Sharpe recently hosted Christian R&B singer Kirk Franklin on his ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast. The duo dove into several intimate topics, ranging from Franklin’s hit ‘90s songs with no royalty to the tumultuous relationship with his mother. Nevertheless, the Grammy-award-winning singer also bashed Unc for the latter’s odd obsession with extensive dental care.

Advertisement

It has only been a few weeks since Shannon Sharpe revealed on ‘Nightcap’ that he brushes his teeth up to 10 times a day. Unc even revealed that he cleans his teeth three times in the morning before going live on ‘First Take’: once before breakfast, then after breakfast, and lastly at work. His co-host Chad Johnson was fascinated by this and even labeled Sharpe as a ‘Cartoon character.”

Fans didn’t shy away from sharing their two cents, and some even mentioned that his gums could be seriously damaged due to vigorous brushing. Two weeks after Sharpe’s chat on ‘Nightcap’, Kirk Franklin also brought up the intense teeth-brushing habit in the recent interview.

Advertisement

Shannon Sharpe Has Spent Over $130K on His Teeth

The gospel star mentioned that the sole critique he had about Sharpe was his brushing habit. He further emphasized his take by saying, “I don’t see how that’s fair to your teeth,” then humorously quipped, “That’s teeth brutality.”

Unc instantly defended himself by adding that he had taken good care of his pearly whites by spending over $130,000. Franklin responded by saying one’s teeth do not require that much attention. Shannon then commented on how someone might instantly get ghosted if their teeth were somewhat dirty.

Franklin then asked Unc about how many times the latter brushes his teeth per day. When Sharpe revealed it to around 7 to 10, the Gospel writer said, “That is discrimination. That’s cruel to the teeth, to the toothbrush. I think you need therapy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClubShayShay/status/1735085146171432971?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Grammy-award-winning singer then asked if anyone had ever complained about Sharpe’s bad breath, to which Sharpe replied that it was never the case. Franklin continued with some advice, stating, “Brush your teeth in the morning, brush your teeth before you go to bed, and keep it moving!” Unc instantly burst into laughter, brushing off the advice.

Advertisement

Fans have always been intrigued about how Shannon maintains his peak athletic form, even at the age of 55. Now that we know about his obsession with dental care, public appearance, and the $10000 dog, his football retirement seems quite distinctive.