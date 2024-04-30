Largest Non-Tom Brady Contract in Patriots History, Christian Barmore’s 4-Year, $92 Million Deal Steals Spotlight

The New England Patriots have made waves by securing a mammoth deal with defensive tackle Christian Barmore. It’s not just any contract—it’s the largest non-Tom Brady deal in Patriots history! Reports from the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Monday confirmed the extension between the former Crimson Tide star and the Patriots.

At the same time, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the bolt from the blue, revealing that Barmore’s extension spans four years for a staggering $92 million. It’s a hefty sum for the 24-year-old rising star who’s yet to hit his peak. With Barmore’s potential skyrocketing, the franchise wisely locked him in, dodging a bidding war come 2025. Indeed, a smart move by the Pats to secure a defensive gem.

A seismic shift is underway in Foxborough. If we look back, Bill Belichick shied away from hefty second contracts, but with him out of the picture, the Patriots are rewriting the playbook.

They’re doubling down on their own talents, locking in key players like Michael Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, and now Christian Barmore. Remember Jerod Mayo’s jest about “burning some cash”? It seems like there’s some truth to that after all!

With a combined total of $207 million in new contracts for Onwenu, Dugger, and Barmore, the Patriots are sending a clear message to their locker room: in this new era, players will get their due.

Is Christian Barmore’s Contract Worth the Price Tag?

Christian Barmore’s mega-deal arrives amidst a surge in demand for pass-rushing defensive tackles, precisely his forte. With teams increasingly deploying two high safeties to stop deep throws, interior pressure becomes paramount. And that’s where Barmore shines—his knack for disrupting quarterbacks from the inside aligns perfectly with the evolving dynamics of the game.

Barmore now stands alongside Kyle Dugger as one of the few Patriots locked in until 2027. The Alabama alum tallied 8 1/2 sacks and 49 pressures in his breakout season, placing him among the league’s top inside linemen.

While his talent lies in pass-rushing, Christian Barmore’s strides against the run are evident. Last season, he boosted his Pro Football Focus run defense grade from 46.9 to 67.8, turning into a more well-rounded force on the field.

That being said, it’s refreshing to see the franchise finally spend their allowance on both sides of the ball. In the Belichick era, the offense struggled for a reason, but with recent spending, there’s optimism for significant improvement in 2024.