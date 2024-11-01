“Living His Best Life”: Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordan Hudson’s Halloween Snaps Trend on X

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Some might assume Bill Belichick is too old to celebrate Halloween. But while the former Patriots-era Bill might have skipped it, the “new” Bill—relishing his freedom and a fresh chapter—certainly isn’t.

Advertisement

Since leaving New England, the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach has been enjoying his time in the spotlight and embracing his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson. Together, the couple has fully embraced the Halloween spirit, showing a fun side fans rarely saw during his Patriots days.

Hudson took to Instagram, posting snaps of her and Belichick in their couple costume. Bill dressed as a fisherman, wearing a fishing hat, along with an all-weather coat and boots. He also carried a fishing rod, creating an authentic fisherman look.

Hudson dressed as a mermaid- half-fish, half-human form. She wrapped herself in a scaly bottom, resembling a mermaid fin, and wore shiny ornaments around her neck for a top.

The couple went the extra length of going to the beach to get pictures, with Bill throwing a hook and reeling in Jordan with his fishing rod. Because she’s a catch! Get it?

Fans took to X to express their reaction to Belichick and his girlfriend, living their life and enjoying Halloween. Fans loved seeing the former Pats coach living life to the fullest after leaving behind the Patriots:

Living his best life — Big Homie (@MrJasonRobinson) November 1, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

dude got fired and started living his best life — Tris ❤️‍ (@tristalksball) October 31, 2024

A fan quipped,

This nigga too old for this shit — Nigel (@NigelThornBearE) November 1, 2024

Others stated,

You know, I think he might be done coaching. — Chad Duval (@comradeduval) November 1, 2024

Belichick’s Halloween fun didn’t end there, as he has been fully embracing the Halloween spirit and even impressed his colleagues in the media room at ‘Inside the NFL’

Belichick dressed as Ryan Clark

In a Halloween special episode of Inside the NFL, the entire crew got into the spirit by dressing as each other. Ryan Clark kicked things off, showing up as Bill Belichick in the iconic grey hoodie with white sleeves worn by the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach. He completed the look with a white mask resembling Belichick’s face and grey hair.

In a playful twist, Belichick arrived dressed as Clark, sporting his signature three-piece suit and two-button coat. Meanwhile, Chris Long and Chad Ochocinco swapped roles with clever costumes of each other.

Long came out in a custom “Ochocincoseis” Eagles jersey with the number 856 on the back, a cigar in his mouth, and even a fake gold tooth. Ochocinco dressed in Long’s number 72 jersey, added a pair of sunglasses, wore a blonde wig, and humorously mimed chewing tobacco patches.

It’s great to see Bill embracing his new role in the media industry as he stays away from coaching for now.