Mahomes Family Cheers For Mavericks as Randi Joins Patrick Mahomes to Back Luka Dončić’s Mission

Going into today’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Mavs had the full support of the Mahomes family behind them. While the entire Mahomes unit had fun supporting them from the sidelines, the team faced a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Celtics. Patrick Mahomes’s mother Randi Mahomes also showed support for the Luka Dončić-led Dallas Mavericks.

The mother of the 3x Super Bowl champion shared photos of her and daughter Mia Randall supporting the Mavs in their blue gear from the sideline. She was also joined by her influencer son Jackson Mahomes.

In the shared images, Randi can be seen smiling ear to ear, excited to support the team endorsed by her son Patrick. The Chiefs QB was roped in by the Mavs for their hype video. And for good reason. Mahomes is an avid Mavericks fan, frequently spotted courtside at several home games, including Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the star QB had to face disappointment as the Dallas Mavericks went down against the Tom Brady-backed Celtics.

Mavericks Lose Game 1 to Boston Celtics

The Dallas team faced a heartbreaking 89-107 loss to the Celtics today. Coming off the bench for the first time in five weeks, Kristaps Porzingis proved deadly for the Mavs as he boosted the Celtics to a blowout win, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

He played a key role in helping Boston build a 22-point lead and regain their rhythm in the third quarter when the Mavericks narrowed their deficit to eight points. Starting the game on the bench, he finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. He shot 8-of-13 from the field in just 21 minutes of play.